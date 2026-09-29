Neeru Dhanda Ends India’s Long Wait For Individual Gold In Asian Games 2026

P
Photo Webdesk
Published at:

Neeru Dhanda scripted history at the Asian Games 2026 by winning gold in the women’s individual trap event, becoming the first Indian woman to claim the title. The 26-year-old Haryana shooter delivered a superb performance in challenging conditions, hitting 28 of 30 targets in the final to set a new Asian record. China’s Sun Yunong finished with 26 hits for silver, while Kuwait’s Hajar Abdulmalik took bronze with 21. Dhanda had earlier topped the qualification standings with 118 hits and also helped India win silver in the women’s trap team event alongside Aashima Ahlawat and Manisha Keer. Her triumph ended India’s 48-year wait for an individual Asian Games trap gold, following Randhir Singh’s men’s title in 1978. The victory also adds to Dhanda’s breakthrough 2026 season, after she became the first Indian woman to win an individual ISSF World Cup gold in trap at Lonato, Italy.

image Prefer on Google
Asian games women's trap shooting Neeru Dhanda
India's Neeru Dhanda poses with her gold medal and the event mascot during the victory ceremony for the women's trap shooting individual event at the 20th Asian Games 2026, in Nagoya, Japan, Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav
1/9
India at Asian Games 2026
India's Neeru Dhanda holds the event mascot during the victory ceremony for the women's trap shooting individual event at the 20th Asian Games 2026, in Nagoya, Japan, Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav
2/9
India medal tally Asian Games 2026
India's Neeru Dhanda looks at her gold medal during the victory ceremony for the women's trap shooting individual event at the 20th Asian Games 2026, in Nagoya, Japan, Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav
3/9
First Indian woman to win trap shooting gold
India's Neeru Dhanda, centre, poses with her gold medal during the victory ceremony for the women's trap shooting individual event at the 20th Asian Games 2026, in Nagoya, Japan, Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2026. China's Sun Yunong, left, and Kuwait's Hajar Abdulmalik are also seen. | Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav
4/9
Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Asian Games
India's Neeru Dhanda, centre, poses with her gold medal during the victory ceremony for the women's trap shooting individual event at the 20th Asian Games 2026, in Nagoya, Japan, Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2026. China's Sun Yunong, left, and Kuwait's Hajar Abdulmalik are also seen. | Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav
5/9
Asian Games shooting India
India's Neeru Dhanda celebrates after winning the gold medal in the women's trap shooting individual event during the ongoing 20th Asian Games, in Nagoya, Japan, Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav
6/9
Neeru Dhanda gold medal
India's Neeru Dhanda celebrates after winning the gold medal in the women's trap shooting individual event during the ongoing 20th Asian Games, in Nagoya, Japan, Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav
7/9
Womens trap shooting
India's Neeru Dhanda celebrates after winning the gold medal in the women's trap shooting individual event during the ongoing 20th Asian Games, in Nagoya, Japan, Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav
8/9
Neeru Dhanda Asian Games 2026
India's Neeru Dhanda, centre, after winning the gold medal in the women's trap shooting individual event during the ongoing 20th Asian Games, in Nagoya, Japan, Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2026. China's Sun Yunong, left, and Kuwait's Hajar Abdulmalik are also seen. | Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav
9/9
Asian games womens trap shooting Neeru Dhanda
India's Neeru Dhanda competes during the women's trap shooting individual event in the ongoing 20th Asian Games, in Nagoya, Japan, Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

CLOSE

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories