Neeru Dhanda Ends India’s Long Wait For Individual Gold In Asian Games 2026

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 29 September 2026 4:01 pm

Neeru Dhanda scripted history at the Asian Games 2026 by winning gold in the women’s individual trap event, becoming the first Indian woman to claim the title. The 26-year-old Haryana shooter delivered a superb performance in challenging conditions, hitting 28 of 30 targets in the final to set a new Asian record. China’s Sun Yunong finished with 26 hits for silver, while Kuwait’s Hajar Abdulmalik took bronze with 21. Dhanda had earlier topped the qualification standings with 118 hits and also helped India win silver in the women’s trap team event alongside Aashima Ahlawat and Manisha Keer. Her triumph ended India’s 48-year wait for an individual Asian Games trap gold, following Randhir Singh’s men’s title in 1978. The victory also adds to Dhanda’s breakthrough 2026 season, after she became the first Indian woman to win an individual ISSF World Cup gold in trap at Lonato, Italy.