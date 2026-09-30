LeT’s Most-Wanted Terrorist Sulaiman Shah Alias Musa Killed In J&K’s Budgam

LeT commander Sulaiman Shah alias Musa was killed in an encounter in Dudhpathri, Budgam.
The Army, J&K Police and CRPF launched the operation based on specific intelligence inputs.
Musa had reportedly escaped a September 5 encounter in Yousmarg in which his close associate Yasir was killed.
A Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander identified by officials as Sulaiman Shah alias ‘Musa’ was killed in an encounter with security forces in the remote forest area of Dudhpathri in Jammu and Kashmir’s Budgam district late Tuesday.
The Indian Army’s Chinar Corps did not disclose the identity of the slain terrorist in its initial statement. Officials identified him as Musa and said he was killed during the gunfight in Dudhpathri. The encounter followed a joint search operation by the Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police and CRPF in the Korag area of Yousmarg, launched on the basis of specific intelligence inputs.
The killing came weeks after Musa reportedly escaped an encounter in the Yousmarg hills earlier this month, during which his close associate Yasir was killed on September 5. Security forces had been searching for Musa since then.
How the encounter unfolded
The joint forces were conducting the search operation in the general area of Korag, Yousmarg, when troops observed suspicious movement and challenged the suspected terrorists.
The terrorists opened fire after being challenged, leading to an exchange of gunfire with the security forces.
“Vigilant troops observed suspicious activity, and upon being challenged, the terrorists opened fire, prompting a fierce exchange of gunfire during which one terrorist was neutralised,” the Chinar Corps said in a post on X.
Officials said Musa was killed during the gunfight in the remote forest area of Dudhpathri. Further details about the encounter were awaited as the operation continued.
Who was Musa?
CNN-News18 reported that he was known as ‘Fauji’, with his appearance and training reportedly resembling those of Pakistani Army personnel.
Musa was a resident of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). His name initially came up after the April 2025 Pahalgam attack after agencies had linked him to the incident. Sources also said his father had worked in the Pakistani Army.
Officials said Musa was involved in several attacks on security forces in Poonch-Rajouri and Kashmir. He was also wanted for his alleged involvement in several attacks on both sides of the Pir Panjal range over the past several years.
Officials said the killing of Musa was being considered the biggest setback for the LeT operating in Jammu and Kashmir.