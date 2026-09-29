Nations League: Four-Time World Champions Italy Thrash Turkey 4-1 To Win First Points

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Italy rebounded emphatically from their opening loss to Belgium by cruising to a 4-1 victory over Turkey in Bursa, putting their Nations League campaign back on track. Roberto Mancini's side took full advantage of a sloppy Turkish defense on a rain-soaked pitch, blitzing the hosts with three goals in the opening half-hour . The breakthrough came when Alessandro Bastoni capitalized on a miscued clearance by Zeki Celik. Davide Frattesi soon doubled the lead following an error by goalkeeper Altay Bayindir, before Michael Kayode added a third from a tight angle. Pio Esposito sealed the dominant win by scoring the fourth goal, securing a comprehensive three points for the visitors.

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Turkey vs Italy Nations League Soccer highlights
Italy's players celebrate after the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Turkey and Italy in Bursa, Turkey, Monday, Sept. 28, 2026. | Photo: AP/Khalil Hamra
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Turkey vs Italy Nations League Soccer-Italys Nicolo Cambiaghi
Italy's Nicolo Cambiaghi, left, and Turkey's Zeki Celik challenge for the ball during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Turkey and Italy in Bursa, Turkey, Monday, Sept. 28, 2026. | Photo: AP/Khalil Hamra
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Turkey vs Italy Nations League Soccer-Turkeys Ozan Kabak
Turkey's Ozan Kabak, left, and Italy's Sandro Tonali challenge for the ball during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Turkey and Italy in Bursa, Turkey, Monday, Sept. 28, 2026. | Photo: AP/Khalil Hamra
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Turkey vs Italy Nations League Soccer-Italys head coach Roberto Mancini
Italy's head coach Roberto Mancini gestures during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Turkey and Italy in Bursa, Turkey, Monday, Sept. 28, 2026. | Photo: AP/Khalil Hamra
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Turkey vs Italy Nations League Soccer-Italys Pio Esposito
Italy's Pio Esposito, left, celebrates with Sebastiano Esposito after scoring his side's fourth goal during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Turkey and Italy in Bursa, Turkey, Monday, Sept. 28, 2026. | Photo: AP/Khalil Hamra
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Turkey vs Italy Nations League Soccer-Italys Nicolo Cambiaghi
Italy's Nicolo Cambiaghi, right, and Turkey's Oguz Aydin challenge for the ball during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Turkey and Italy in Bursa, Turkey, Monday, Sept. 28, 2026. | Photo: AP/Khalil Hamra
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Turkey vs Italy Nations League Soccer-Italys Matteo Ruggeri
Italy's Matteo Ruggeri, left, and Turkey's Arda Guler challenge for the ball during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Turkey and Italy in Bursa, Turkey, Monday, Sept. 28, 2026. | Photo: AP/Khalil Hamra
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Turkey vs Italy Nations League Soccer-Turkeys Arda Guler
Turkey's Arda Guler, centre right, and Salih Ozcan Baris celebrate after Alper Yilmaz scored his side's first goal during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Turkey and Italy in Bursa, Turkey, Monday, Sept. 28, 2026. | Photo: AP/Khalil Hamra
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Turkey vs Italy Nations League Soccer-Italys Pio Esposito
Italy's Pio Esposito celebrates after scoring his side's fourth goal during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Turkey and Italy in Bursa, Turkey, Monday, Sept. 28, 2026. | Photo: AP/Khalil Hamra
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Turkey vs Italy Nations League Soccer-
Italy's team players celebrate after Alessandro Bastoni scored the opening goal during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Turkey and Italy in Bursa, Turkey, Monday, Sept. 28, 2026. | Photo: AP/Khalil Hamra
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Turkey vs Italy Nations League Soccer-Turkeys fans
Turkey's fans support their team during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Turkey and Italy in Bursa, Turkey, Monday, Sept. 28, 2026. | Photo: AP/Khalil Hamra

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