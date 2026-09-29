Nations League: Four-Time World Champions Italy Thrash Turkey 4-1 To Win First Points

P Photo Webdesk 29 September 2026 5:51 pm Published at: 29 September 2026 5:51 pm Updated on:

Italy rebounded emphatically from their opening loss to Belgium by cruising to a 4-1 victory over Turkey in Bursa, putting their Nations League campaign back on track. Roberto Mancini's side took full advantage of a sloppy Turkish defense on a rain-soaked pitch, blitzing the hosts with three goals in the opening half-hour . The breakthrough came when Alessandro Bastoni capitalized on a miscued clearance by Zeki Celik. Davide Frattesi soon doubled the lead following an error by goalkeeper Altay Bayindir, before Michael Kayode added a third from a tight angle. Pio Esposito sealed the dominant win by scoring the fourth goal, securing a comprehensive three points for the visitors.