Nations League: Michael Olise's Late Strike Leads France Past Belgium

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Michael Olise's late goal helped France beat Belgium 0–1 in the Nations League in Brussels. Olise didn't start the match and only took the field in the 77th minute. It took him less than 12 minutes to make a difference, scoring a winner in the 88th minute. Olise advanced all the way to the edge of the Belgian area before curling a shot beyond the reach of Senne Lammens. France were playing without Kylian Mbappe, who returned to Real Madrid after getting injured against Türkiye on Friday. France are sitting at the top of the Group A points table with six points.

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Belgium vs France Nations League Soccer
French players celebrate first goal during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Belgium and France in Brussels, Belgium, Monday, Sept. 28, 2026. | Photo: AP/Geert Vanden Wijngaert
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Belgium vs France Nations League Soccer-Belgiums Youri Tielemans
Belgium's Youri Tielemans, left, and France's Maxence Lacroix fight for the ball during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Belgium and France in Brussels, Belgium, Monday, Sept. 28, 2026. | Photo: AP/Geert Vanden Wijngaert
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Belgium vs France Nations League Soccer-Frances Jeremy Jacquet
France's Jeremy Jacquet pulls Belgium's Charles De Ketelaere during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Belgium and France in Brussels, Belgium, Monday, Sept. 28, 2026. | Photo: AP/Geert Vanden Wijngaert
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Belgium vs France Nations League Soccer highlights Belgiums Kevin De Bruyne
Belgium's Kevin De Bruyne receives a yellow card during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Belgium and France in Brussels, Belgium, Monday, Sept. 28, 2026. | Photo: AP/Geert Vanden Wijngaert
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Belgium vs France Nations League Soccer-Frances Bradley Barcola
France's Bradley Barcola, left, and Belgium's Timothy Castagne fight for the ball during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Belgium and France in Brussels, Belgium, Monday, Sept. 28, 2026. | Photo: AP/Geert Vanden Wijngaert
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Belgium vs France Nations League Soccer-Belgiums Diego Moreira
Belgium's Diego Moreira receives a yellow card during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Belgium and France in Brussels, Belgium, Monday, Sept. 28, 2026. | Photo: AP/Geert Vanden Wijngaert
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Belgium vs France Nations League Soccer-Frances coach Zinedine Zidane
France's coach Zinedine Zidane reacts during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Belgium and France in Brussels, Belgium, Monday, Sept. 28, 2026. | Photo: AP/Geert Vanden Wijngaert
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Belgium vs France Nations League Soccer-Belgiums Mika Godts
Belgium's Mika Godts controls the ball in front pf France's Pierre Kalulu during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Belgium and France in Brussels, Belgium, Monday, Sept. 28, 2026. | Photo: AP/Geert Vanden Wijngaert
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Belgium vs France Nations League Soccer-Belgian players
Belgian players pose before the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Belgium and France in Brussels, Belgium, Monday, Sept. 28, 2026. | Photo: AP/Geert Vanden Wijngaert
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Belgium vs France Nations League Soccer-French players
French players pose before the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Belgium and France in Brussels, Belgium, Monday, Sept. 28, 2026. | Photo: AP/Geert Vanden Wijngaert

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