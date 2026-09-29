Nations League: Michael Olise's Late Strike Leads France Past Belgium

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 29 September 2026 5:06 pm

Michael Olise's late goal helped France beat Belgium 0–1 in the Nations League in Brussels. Olise didn't start the match and only took the field in the 77th minute. It took him less than 12 minutes to make a difference, scoring a winner in the 88th minute. Olise advanced all the way to the edge of the Belgian area before curling a shot beyond the reach of Senne Lammens. France were playing without Kylian Mbappe, who returned to Real Madrid after getting injured against Türkiye on Friday. France are sitting at the top of the Group A points table with six points.