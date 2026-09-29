ODI World Cup 2027 Schedule To Be Announced On October 1 In Cape Town: Report

The 2027 ODI World Cup schedule will be unveiled in Cape Town on Thursday, marking one year until the tournament.
Ten teams will qualify directly, with eight joining hosts South Africa and Zimbabwe through ICC ODI rankings.
Four remaining spots will be decided through qualifiers, while the tournament will feature three stages before the semi-finals.
The countdown to the 2027 ODI World Cup will officially begin on Thursday (October 1), with the ICC and Cricket South Africa set to announce the tournament’s full schedule in Cape Town. The event will mark one year to go for the World Cup and will also open registration for the tournament’s ticket ballot, allowing the fans to register their interest.
According to Cricbuzz, the 2027 World Cup is scheduled to begin on October 2, coinciding with Gandhi Jayanti, and will conclude on November 21. The tournament will be hosted across South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia. Out of the 14 participating nations, 10 teams will be confirmed by the September 30 qualification cut-off. Hosts South Africa and Zimbabwe will be joined by eight teams qualifying through the ICC ODI rankings.
India, New Zealand, Pakistan, Australia, England, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan and Bangladesh are currently in line to secure the ranking-based spots. Bangladesh, despite being ninth, will qualify because South Africa, ranked third, already have an automatic place as hosts.
The remaining four spots will be decided through the qualifiers early next year. The West Indies, currently playing an ODI series in India, will have to go through that route, while Namibia’s qualification is also yet to be confirmed.
The tournament will feature three stages before the semi-finals and final. It will begin with a Super Series involving the three lowest-ranked teams among the 14 qualifiers, with the top side advancing to the next stage.
Round 2 will feature 12 teams split into two groups of six, followed by the Super 7 stage. The top four teams from the Super 7 will advance to the semi-finals, with the winners meeting in the final.