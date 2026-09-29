ODI World Cup 2027 Schedule To Be Announced On October 1 In Cape Town: Report

According to Cricbuzz, the 2027 World Cup is scheduled to begin on October 2, coinciding with Gandhi Jayanti, and will conclude on November 21. The tournament will be hosted across South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia. Out of the 14 participating nations, 10 teams will be confirmed by the September 30 qualification cut-off. Hosts South Africa and Zimbabwe will be joined by eight teams qualifying through the ICC ODI rankings.