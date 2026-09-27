South Africa Shootings Kill 27 In Two Townships, Police Hunt Suspects

At least 27 people were killed and more than 20 wounded in two separate shootings in Wedela and Lwandle within hours of each other.
Police are searching for suspects in both attacks, while the motives remain unclear.
The shootings came days after 11 people were killed at a house party near Durban, including a pregnant woman.
At least 27 people were killed and more than 20 wounded in two separate shootings in South African townships, police said, with the incidents occurring within hours of each other in Gauteng and near Cape Town. The attacks come just days after another mass shooting near Durban killed 11 people, renewing concerns over gun violence in the country.
What Happened In The Two Shootings?
The first shooting took place late on Saturday at a tavern in Wedela township, southwest of Johannesburg in Gauteng province. Police said at least 17 people were killed and 15 others wounded after gunmen opened fire at the establishment. Emergency medical personnel declared the 17 victims dead at the scene, according to police.
The attack was reported at about 9:30 pm local time in Extension 3 of Wedela, in the West Rand district. Police said they were searching for eight suspects who were reportedly armed with AK-47 rifles and pistols. The motive for the attack was not immediately known and no arrests had been announced at the time of reporting, Al Jazeera.
A second shooting took place early on Sunday in Lwandle, near Cape Town. Gunmen opened fire at a store, killing at least 10 people and wounding 11 others, according to police. The incident brought the combined death toll from the two attacks to at least 27.
Shootings Come Days After Durban Attack
The latest incidents came only days after another mass shooting in South Africa. On Tuesday night, armed men reportedly stormed a house party in the KwaMakhutha township near Durban and killed at least 11 people, including a pregnant woman. Two other people survived the attack. Authorities had not immediately established a motive, according to Al Jazeera.
The series of shootings has renewed attention on South Africa's persistent problem of gun violence, particularly in townships and establishments such as taverns. In the latest incidents, police investigations were continuing, while the motives behind the attacks remained unclear.
The motive behind the shooting remains unconfirmed, although police said they had not ruled out the possibility of a feud between rival groups. "Information available at this stage suggests that 13 men and one woman, who is believed to be pregnant, were reportedly having a party inside a house when three men arrived and opened fire on them," the police said in a statement quoted by BBC on Tuesday.