Iran's Mojtaba Khamenei ‘Pulled From Rubble’ After US Strikes: Report

Iranian cleric Mohsen Heydari says Mojtaba Khamenei was pulled from the rubble of a Tehran hospital after it was struck during the February attacks
Heydari said Khamenei had already been wounded and was receiving treatment when three hospitals in Tehran were hit, with the Iranian leader reportedly inside the third facility
The claim has not been independently verified and adds to conflicting accounts about Khamenei’s injuries, health and whereabouts since the February strikes
Iranian Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei was “pulled from the rubble” of a Tehran hospital after the medical facility was struck during the US-Israeli attacks in February, according to an account by Iranian cleric Mohsen Heydari in an interview with Al Araby.
Heydari, a member of Iran’s Assembly of Experts, said Khamenei had already been wounded in an earlier attack and was taken to a hospital for treatment when further strikes hit medical facilities in Tehran.
“Even after he had been wounded and taken to the hospital, three hospitals in Tehran were bombed,” Heydari said in the interview. “Mojtaba Khamenei was in the third hospital and was pulled from the rubble.”
The claim provides new details about the circumstances surrounding Khamenei’s injuries and his prolonged absence from public view.
Hospital Strike
Khamenei was wounded during the initial strikes that targeted the compound of his father, former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in Tehran in February. Ali Khamenei was killed in the attack.
According to Heydari’s account, Mojtaba was subsequently moved to a hospital, which was later hit in another strike. He was then rescued from the debris and moved to an undisclosed location.
The Iranian cleric also described Khamenei as having remained largely out of public view since the attacks.
Leadership In Hiding
Khamenei’s limited public presence has previously drawn attention as Iran’s political leadership navigates the aftermath of the war and continued tensions with the United States.
His absence had fuelled questions over Iran’s internal political dynamics and complicated negotiations with Washington. His public profile has remained limited even as Iranian officials have continued to issue statements in his name.
The latest account also comes amid continuing uncertainty over his condition and whereabouts. The claim about his rescue from the hospital rubble was made by Heydari in an interview and has not been independently established.
How He Became Supreme Leader
Heydari also discussed the circumstances surrounding Khamenei’s selection as Iran’s supreme leader.
He said members of the Assembly of Experts selected Mojtaba weeks after the February strikes and that Khamenei did not know of the decision until it was announced publicly on Iranian state television.
The Assembly of Experts is the body responsible for selecting Iran’s supreme leader. He was ultimately named successor to his father after Ali Khamenei’s death, with his emergence taking place as Iran continued to face military pressure and political uncertainty.
The latest account adds another detail to the sequence of events surrounding his injuries, succession and subsequent disappearance from public view, but does not independently establish his current physical condition or location.