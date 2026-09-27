Nepal Avalanche: 10 Climbers, Guides Missing At Himlung Peak Base Camp

Ten people went missing after an avalanche struck the base camp of the 7,126-metre Himlung Himal in Nepal’s Manang district, with tents reportedly buried and contact lost with members of two expedition companies.
Rescue efforts have been hampered by continuous rain and snowfall in Nepal’s mountain districts, while authorities work to locate those unaccounted for.
The incident comes amid wider weather-related disruption in Nepal, with floods, landslides, blocked highways and evacuations reported across several parts of the country.
Ten people, including climbers and support staff, went missing after an avalanche struck the Himlung Himal peak in Nepal’s Manang district, local media reported.
According to the Expedition Operators Association Nepal (EOAN), eight people from Himalayan Holidays Nepal and two from Imagine Nepal Treks lost contact after the avalanche buried tents at the base camp of the 7,126-metre Himlung Himal peak in the Nar Phu area, The Himalayan Times newspaper reported.
What Happened At Himlung Peak?
Ram Krishna Lamichhane, director general of the Department of Tourism, said authorities were closely monitoring the situation, The Kathmandu Post newspaper reported.
Officials were working to locate and rescue those unaccounted for, he said.
The identities of those missing are yet to be ascertained.
The incident comes amid continuous rain and snowfall in Nepal's mountain districts, triggering landslides and floods.
Rescue Efforts Hampered By Bad Weather
Earlier on September 25, the swollen Bagmati River was overflowing its banks following persistent heavy rainfall, triggering a high alert in low-lying riverside communities.
Key arterial highways connecting Kathmandu to the rest of the country, including the Prithvi Highway, BP Highway, and Kanti Lokpath, remained blocked by landslides, leaving long-distance transport vehicles stranded along the roadside.
The devastating flash floods in Nepal a month ago have cut off communities from critical services and damaged essential water and sanitation infrastructure, UNICEF stated.
The bodies of 1,451 people have been recovered till Saturday a month after flash floods, originating near the Nepal-Tibet border, devastated towns and villages in northern and central Nepal, according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA). Two others had died while undergoing treatment.
A total of 13,795 people have been rescued till Saturday, the NDRRMA said.
In Rupandehi district, a part of Lumbini province, floodwaters from the Tinau River swept away six houses along the riverbank in Butwal on Saturday night as the river rose above its danger level, the Kathmandu Post newspaper reported.
A police official was quoted as saying that around 200 houses along the riverbank in Butwal were at risk, with security personnel evacuating about 1,000 people overnight after the Tinau and nearby streams swelled amid continued rain.
Authorities initially moved around 500 residents from Majhuwa, a high-risk area in Butwal Metropolitan City-13, to the Durga Temple holding centre, the report said. They were later transferred to safer locations, in various schools in Butwal-11.
The Tinau River crossed its danger mark at around 8 pm on Saturday, prompting security personnel to begin rescue and evacuation operations, according to PTI.