DMK MP Complains To EC Against Vijay, Aadhav Arjuna Over Veeramani POCSO Case Remarks

DMK Rajya Sabha MP J Constandine Ravindran has approached the ECI alleging that Vijay and Aadhav Arjuna violated the MCC and a Madras High Court direction during the Madurantakam bypoll campaign.
The complaint concerns remarks linking the ongoing Veeramani POCSO case to the DMK, its leaders or functionaries, despite a court direction issued on the same day.
The Veeramani case remains under investigation, and the allegations against the accused have not been adjudicated by a court.
DMK Rajya Sabha MP J Constandine Ravindran has approached the Election Commission alleging that Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and TVK leader C Joseph Vijay and Sports Minister Aadhav Arjuna violated the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) and a Madras High Court direction by referring to an ongoing POCSO case during campaigning for the Madurantakam Assembly bypoll.
In his complaint, Ravindran alleged that Vijay and Arjuna repeatedly referred to the case involving granite businessman R Veeramani during an election rally, despite a High Court direction issued the same day asking TVK representatives not to link the case to the DMK, its leaders or functionaries.
“The speeches were made in Tamil before large public gatherings. They were telecast by television channels and have been circulated widely on social media,” Ravindran said in his complaint.
What Did The Madras HC Order Say?
The High Court issued the direction on Friday, September 25, while hearing a defamation suit filed by DMK general secretary Duraimuguan against Arjuna, fellow minister CTR Nirmal Kumar and the TVK's IT wing.
Ravindran said the court had specifically directed TVK representatives to refrain from making statements connecting the POCSO case against Veeramani with the DMK, its leaders or functionaries.
The DMK MP alleged that the remarks made at the Madurantakam rally were therefore made in “complete disregard” of the court's direction. He also argued that the comments violated the MCC, which requires criticism of rival political parties to be confined to their policies, programmes, past record and work.
At the rally, Vijay alleged that the POCSO case against Veeramani, chairman of Gem Granites, had been “buried” by the previous government under then chief minister and DMK president MK Stalin.
Arjuna also made similar allegations, according to the complaint. Stalin has rejected the allegations.
What Is The Veeramani POCSO Case?
Veeramani, who is aged over 80, was arrested last month along with two alleged associates in connection with the alleged sexual abuse of a minor girl in Chennai in 2019.
According to police, the case was registered in October 2025 after an investigating team received a video clip that allegedly showed the minor being sexually assaulted.
Police have said the investigation has since led to the identification of multiple survivors who were allegedly sexually assaulted by Veeramani over several years.
The case remains under investigation, and the allegations against the accused have not been adjudicated by a court.
Ravindran's complaint now puts the Election Commission at the centre of the dispute, with the DMK seeking action over what it alleges were violations of both the MCC and the High Court's direction during the Madurantakam bypoll campaign.