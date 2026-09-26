If Gyanesh Kumar Quits, Who Runs The Election Commission? What The Law Says

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Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Shvetank Maurya
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With CEC Gyanesh Kumar facing resignation demands, here is how the Election Commission functions if its chief steps down

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Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar
Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar File Photo
Summary of this article

  • CJP has announced nationwide protests from October 2 if CEC Gyanesh Kumar does not resign.

  • The resignation demand follows allegations of internal dissent over electoral roll revisions and the SIR exercise.

  • Opposition groups allege SIR was used to remove genuine voters and target opposition supporters.

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has announced nationwide protests from October 2 if Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar does not resign by Saturday, putting fresh focus on what happens if the poll panel’s chief steps down.

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke said the agitation would begin in Mumbai on Gandhi Jayanti before being taken to cities across the country.

The call comes amid allegations of internal dissent and irregularities in voter list revisions inside the Election Commission of India. An investigation by The Indian Express found repeated objections from Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi over decisions linked to electoral roll revisions.

With questions over Kumar’s resignation gaining momentum, what happens to the Election Commission if the CEC quits, and who runs the poll panel until a successor is appointed?

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar with Election Commissioners S S Sandhu and Vivek Joshi - | Photo: @ECISVEEP/X via PTI
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The Internal Dispute

As per report, Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi recorded objections and dissent notes at least 14 times over 10 months.

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Indian Youth Congress (IYC) members stage a protest against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, demanding his resignation, citing a media report about objections reportedly raised by two Election Commissioners over various decisions of the poll panel, in New Delhi, Friday, Sept. 25, 2026. - | Photo: PTI/Karma Bhutia
CJP Announces Nationwide Protests From October 2 If CEC Gyanesh Kumar Doesn’t Resign - | Photo: PTI
CEC Gyanesh Kumar - Photo: PTI/Manvender Vashist Lav
CJP’s Abhijeet Dipke Warns Of Protest If CEC Gyanesh Kumar Doesn’t Resign - | Photo: PTI

They objected to major decisions being taken in the name of the full Commission without their knowledge, describing some as “unauthorised and illegal”.

The dispute centres on the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls. Opposition groups allege the exercise was used to remove genuine voters and target those likely to support opposition parties.

Rahul Gandhi accused the CEC of “vote theft” and “treason”, alleging that the centralisation of electoral rolls had disenfranchised citizens.

Indian Youth Congress (IYC) members stage a protest against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, demanding his resignation, citing a media report about objections reportedly raised by two Election Commissioners over various decisions of the poll panel, in New Delhi, Friday, Sept. 25, 2026. - | Photo: PTI/Karma Bhutia
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The Election Commission has rejected the allegations, saying its actions were lawful and in accordance with the rules.

It also said differences among commissioners are normal and that highlighting isolated internal notes gives an incomplete picture of its functioning.

CJP Announces Nationwide Protests From October 2 If CEC Gyanesh Kumar Doesn’t Resign - | Photo: PTI
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What Happens If The CEC Resigns?

The legal route is clear. Under Section 11(1) of the Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Act, 2023, the CEC submits their resignation in writing directly to the President of India.

There is no automatic deputy CEC or automatic acting CEC under the Constitution or the 2023 law, unlike the offices of President or Governors.

CEC Gyanesh Kumar - Photo: PTI/Manvender Vashist Lav
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Who Runs The Election Commission?

The Election Commission functions as a multi-member body made up of the CEC and other Election Commissioners.

If the CEC resigns, the remaining Election Commissioners, currently Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi - continue in office.

The Commission remains a functioning multi-member body while a new CEC is appointed.

The remaining commissioners can handle the Commission’s administrative and day-to-day work collectively or through interim administrative charge as directed by the Union government and the President’s office.

CEC Gyanesh Kumar - | Photo: PTI
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How A New CEC Appointed?

The President appoints a new CEC on the recommendation of a Selection Committee set up under the 2023 Act. The committee consists of the Prime Minister, a nominated Union Cabinet Minister and the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha.

Until the President formally appoints a new CEC, the remaining commissioners continue in office and the Commission continues to function.

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