Trump Predicts Midterm Success But His Approval Rating Dips To 37%

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Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Shvetank Maurya
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Trump’s approval rating falls to 37% as he prepares for the midterms, while the Iran conflict, inflation, oil prices and voter verification plans add pressure

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Summary of this article

  • Trump’s approval rating has fallen to 37%, according to a Wall Street Journal poll.

  • Trump plans campaign stops in Republican states ahead of the November 3 midterm elections.

  • The administration faces pressure over the Iran conflict, inflation, oil prices and voter verification measures.

Donald Trump’s approval rating has fallen to 37%, the lowest for any US president heading into midterm elections in Wall Street Journal polls dating back to 1990, The Wall Street Journal reported. Trump has also been predicting success for Republicans in the November midterm elections.

The development comes as the Trump administration faces pressure over the ongoing conflict with Iran, along with concerns over rising oil prices and inflation.

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Politico reported that Trump is preparing to campaign in strongly Republican states and will soon hit the campaign trail to support candidates ahead of Election Day.

The publication cited two people familiar with the matter who were granted anonymity to discuss plans that have not yet been made public.

Trump is expected to campaign in Iowa, Florida, Texas and Alaska ahead of Election Day. He is also scheduled to visit Oklahoma next week.

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Supreme Court Ruling

The US Supreme Court has cleared the way for the Trump administration to use a federal citizenship database to verify voters ahead of the midterm elections, ABC News reported.

The court ruled 6-3 in favour of the administration and lifted a lower court order that had blocked the Department of Homeland Security from expanding a 40-year-old immigration database.

The administration wants states to use the database to screen voter records for noncitizens.

Trump has described noncitizen voting as a serious threat to free and fair elections.

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Iran Ceasefire Rejection

The Wall Street Journal reported that Trump has rejected Iran’s proposal for a seven-day ceasefire. Citing US officials, the newspaper reported that Trump has told aides he expects to resume bombing Iran after the November midterms.

The stance follows his threat at the UN General Assembly earlier this week.

In his September 22 speech to the Assembly, Trump said he had a decision to make on whether to reach a deal with Iran or “annihilate the Islamic Republic”. He said he believed a deal could be reached after the election.

Tehran’s Proposal

On Thursday, Iran’s Foreign Minister Syed Abbas Aragchi said Iran had offered a seven-day plan to end the conflict in West Asia.

The plan would also seek to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and begin comprehensive talks on Iran’s nuclear programme. The US midterm elections will take place on November 3.

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