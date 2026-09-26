Iran Awaits US Response After WSJ Reports Trump Rejects 7-Day Peace Plan

Iran is awaiting a US response to its proposal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and halt regional fighting within seven days.
Trump reportedly rejected the proposal as Iran ruled out concessions on its nuclear programme.
Fighting involving Iran, Saudi Arabia, Yemen and other regional actors continues to threaten oil supplies and shipping routes.
Iran is awaiting an official response from the United States after the Wall Street Journal reported that US President Donald Trump had rejected Tehran’s proposal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and bring an end to fighting across the wider Middle East.
Iran raised the diplomatic initiative at the United Nations General Assembly in New York, saying it had been transmitted to the Americans through Qatari mediators. Tehran said the plan could reopen the strategic waterway and end hostilities across the region within seven days, as the conflict continues to disrupt oil flows and affect the global economy.
Iran has also engaged its regional rival Saudi Arabia over the Strait of Hormuz, highlighting the wider consequences of a seven-month-old conflict that has affected one of the world’s key shipping routes.
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi told reporters at the United Nations on Friday that the proposal would trigger a seven-day countdown to reopening the strait and pausing fighting across the region.
"If there is seriousness on the US side to come to a deal and reopen the Strait of Hormuz, everything is now prepared," Araqchi said.
If the US agrees, the warring parties could then begin wider discussions "on mutually agreed subjects," Araqchi said.
Those discussions could potentially include Iran’s nuclear programme. Trump has vowed that Tehran will never acquire a nuclear bomb. However, a senior Iranian official told Reuters that Iran would show no flexibility over its nuclear programme even if the United States accepted the peace proposal.
The official said Iran would grant no concessions over its rights, including enriching uranium or shipping its highly enriched uranium out of the country.
Iran has proposed halting hostilities on all fronts, including Lebanon. In return, the plan would require the United States to lift its blockade on Iranian ports, release Iran’s frozen funds and waive its oil sanctions, Araqchi said.
A US official, speaking on condition of anonymity, had previously described discussions through mediators as "positive and constructive."
However, the Wall Street Journal reported that Trump was privately sceptical that Iran would meet his demands and had told his staff that he saw a renewed bombing campaign as likely.
Reuters could not immediately confirm the Journal report.
Iran Briefs Saudi Arabia On Strait Security
Previous diplomatic efforts have failed to end the war, which began on February 28 with US and Israeli attacks.
The conflict has since alternated between pauses and renewed strikes, killing thousands, degrading Iran’s conventional forces and further damaging the country’s already ailing economy.
Its Houthi allies in Yemen have targeted Saudi interests, while Iranian-aligned militias in Iraq were blamed for a pipeline attack that temporarily took more Saudi oil off the market. Iranian-backed Hezbollah has also been engaged in fighting with Israeli forces in Lebanon.
Araqchi briefed his Saudi counterpart, Prince Faisal bin Farhan, on the understanding between Iran and Oman regarding safe shipping routes through the Strait of Hormuz, Iran’s foreign ministry said early Saturday.
The widening conflict has also brought the kingdom’s allies together to shore up its defences.
The Saudi-backed, internationally recognised Yemeni government has come under assault from Iran-linked Houthi fighters, with Houthi missiles striking inside Saudi Arabia.
Yemen’s Saudi-led coalition said early Saturday that it had intercepted two drones launched by the Houthis towards the Saudi capital Riyadh, as well as a ballistic missile launched towards Khamis Mushait.
Reuters reported that the attacks have targeted Saudi cities, energy infrastructure and shipping. They have added to pressure on global oil supplies caused by the US-Israeli war on Iran and put at risk the main alternative Red Sea route for Gulf exports while traffic through the Strait of Hormuz remains largely blocked.
Turkey, Pakistan Review Saudi Security Situation
Defence officials from Turkey and Pakistan, both partners in a joint defence pact with Saudi Arabia, met in Riyadh on Friday to review the security situation and discuss intelligence cooperation, military coordination and integrating forces, the Saudi defence ministry said in a statement.
The meeting came a day after the foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and Turkey met under the framework of the Mecca Joint Defence Agreement.
The violence in Yemen has also prompted a new humanitarian crisis. The United Nations children’s agency said on Friday that acute malnutrition among children was rising.