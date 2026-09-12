Saudi Shuts Oil Pipeline After Drone Strike As Houthis Seize Perim Island

The 1,200-km (745-mile) pipeline, which has been carrying between 4 million and 5 million barrels of crude a day in recent months, was closed as a precaution following Thursday morning's attack. The shutdown comes as tanker traffic through the Strait of Hormuz has slowed to a trickle during the six-month war between the United States and Iran, while Iran-aligned Houthi forces have expanded their control along Yemen's Red Sea coast. Global oil prices have moved back above $100 a barrel amid the disruption.