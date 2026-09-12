What We Know About The Black-Covered Cars In Xi Jinping’s Delhi Convoy

Xi Jinping’s armoured Hongqi N701 was brought to Delhi ahead of the BRICS Summit.
The black-covered convoy drew attention as the limousine’s security details remain largely undisclosed.
The bespoke state car has also accompanied Xi on several previous foreign visits.
Chinese President Xi Jinping’s arrival in Delhi for the BRICS summit drew attention to convoy vehicles that were brought into the capital under heavy black covers before he landed. Images and videos of the wrapped cars spread quickly on social media, prompting questions over what was being moved and why it was being kept out of sight.
At the centre of the interest is the Hongqi N701, Xi’s heavily armoured official limousine. The Chinese president’s vehicles appear to have been flown into India ahead of his arrival, which is common for specially protected state cars during overseas visits, as Hindustan Times reported,
The sight of the covered convoy cars became a talking point online because the vehicle underneath is no ordinary limousine. The N701 is a closely guarded model built for China’s top leadership and little about it has been officially disclosed.
Why Cars Were Covered
The covering was mainly about security and transport. Official vehicles used by heads of state are often shipped separately and can reach the host country before the leader arrives. During that process, heavy-duty covers or tarpaulins are commonly used while the cars are unloaded from cargo aircraft, moved across airport premises or transported on flatbed carriers.
The covers also serve a practical purpose. They protect the vehicles from dust, rain, sunlight and accidental damage, and help keep them in service condition until they are needed.
For highly secure state cars, the covers also reduce unnecessary exposure. They can limit photographs and scrutiny before the vehicles are deployed. In that sense, the black covering seen in Delhi predates Xi’s arrival and appears to be part of transport and protection arrangements rather than a response to anything after he landed.
Inside Hongqi N701
The car in question is the Hongqi N701. Hongqi, which translates to “Red Flag”, is a Chinese luxury marque. The N701 is a bespoke limousine made for China’s top leadership and is not a sedan available to the public. Its exact specifications remain officially undisclosed.
The limousine is about 5.5 metres, or roughly 18 feet, long. It carries Hongqi’s signature large grille and red-flag emblem, which give it a strong road presence.
The car is heavily armoured. As per reports, it is described as having bullet-resistant glass, reinforced bodywork and specially protected wheels and tyres. The same report says some accounts link it to protection against explosive threats and chemical attacks, though Hongqi has not officially confirmed many of those details.
In the report, the N701 is said to use a 6.0-litre V12 engine that produces about 408 horsepower. That secrecy has helped keep interest in the car high among security watchers and car enthusiasts.
Previous Foreign Trips
Delhi is not the N701’s first overseas stop. The limousine has previously been seen on Xi’s foreign visits to Russia, the US, Hong Kong and Egypt. Each appearance has drawn notice because of the car’s design and the limited public information about its armour and other protective systems.
The car also reflects Beijing’s preference for using a domestically produced limousine for its president instead of a foreign luxury brand. That choice gives the vehicle political as well as security value.
Hongqi was established in 1958. The marque has long been linked to China’s political leadership and that state association remains a prominent part of its identity even as it has grown into a broader luxury car brand.
Other Summit Limousines
Russian President Vladimir Putin has also brought his Aurus Senat for the BRICS summit. Like the Hongqi N701, it is a bespoke state limousine built to provide extensive protection to its occupants.
The Aurus has drawn attention during Putin’s India visits before. On his latest trip, Prime Minister Narendra Modi travelled with Putin in the Russian president’s armoured limousine.