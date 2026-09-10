Xi Jinping To Arrive In India On September 12 To Attend BRICS Summit

Unlike Western democracies, which usually publish detailed, weeks-long advance itineraries for heads of state, China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs rarely confirms a trip until days before it begins. In many cases, specific internal movements or domestic trips within China are only reported by state media after the leader has already arrived or even after the visit has concluded. For instance, even during major international events like the upcoming BRICS summit in India, Chinese officials routinely withhold final confirmation of President Xi Jinping's specific schedule until the last second.