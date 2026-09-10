‘Dozens Missing’ After MV June Aster Ferry Fire Near Philippines’ Coron, 5 Dead

MV June Aster caught fire while carrying 134 people on its Manila-to-Coron route, leaving at least five dead.
Dozens remain missing off Coron, while 43 passengers and crew members have been rescued so far.
Strong currents pushed the ferry further offshore as bad weather and big waves hampered the search operation.
At least five people have died and dozens remain missing after a fire burned overnight aboard a passenger ferry off the western Philippines, with rescue teams continuing to search the waters around the vessel on Thursday.
The MV June Aster was carrying 134 people, including 117 passengers and 17 crew members, when the fire started at around 6:45 pm on Wednesday while the ferry was nearing its destination of Coron in Palawan province. According to the Associated Press, 43 people had been rescued so far. The ferry remained afloat but was listing after the fire was put out, with tendrils of smoke still wafting over the charred vessel by midday.
Coast guard spokeswoman Commodore Noemie Cayabyab said the search for missing passengers was continuing. “We are continuing search and rescue operations,” she said.
Rescue teams search waters off Coron
The rescue effort involved a coast guard ship and high-speed response boats, along with a military vessel, other government boats, private volunteers and fishermen.
Associated Press reported that the coast guard issued a radio broadcast to nearby ships, asking them to look out for passengers from the ferry. It also coordinated with coastal villages in case some passengers drifted to the shore.
Bad weather and big waves complicated the rescue operation. The ferry was initially around four nautical miles (7.4 kilometres) from Turda village in Coron when it sent a distress signal. Strong sea currents later dragged it further away, leaving it about 7.68 nautical miles (14.2 kilometres) from Turda.
Images from the overnight rescue showed coast guard personnel throwing life jackets to survivors as the ferry burned in the background. Passengers were helped into smaller boats that took them to shallow water, while body bags were laid out at what appeared to be a port.
Cause of fire not yet known
The cause of the fire remains unclear, Cayabyab said. One survivor said the blaze may have started in the cargo hold.
The coast guard was coordinating with the shipping company and maritime authorities to obtain more information about the incident. There was no information about any foreigners on board.
Ferries are a common means of transport across the Philippine archipelago. Sea accidents are not uncommon in the country and have been linked to storms, poorly maintained vessels, overcrowding and uneven enforcement of safety regulations, particularly in remote provinces.
In 1987, the ferry Dona Paz sank after colliding with a fuel tanker in the central Philippines. More than 4,300 people were killed in the disaster, which remains the world's deadliest peacetime maritime disaster.