‘Dozens Missing’ After MV June Aster Ferry Fire Near Philippines’ Coron, 5 Dead

The MV June Aster was carrying 134 people, including 117 passengers and 17 crew members, when the fire started at around 6:45 pm on Wednesday while the ferry was nearing its destination of Coron in Palawan province. According to the Associated Press, 43 people had been rescued so far. The ferry remained afloat but was listing after the fire was put out, with tendrils of smoke still wafting over the charred vessel by midday.