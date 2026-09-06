‘Very Few Were Here’: 2 Students Dead After Delhi PG Building Collapses

Priyanka, who has lived in the area for over two decades, said, "Buildings here are being constructed up to five-six floors. Many houses have been converted into boys' PGs, with the owners shifting elsewhere. They simply name the properties as PGs, take the rent online and leave the area without even checking back." She added, "I have not seen any maintenance work ever being carried out. Since it was raining, most of the students were inside rooms, while some had gone home as it was the weekend." BJP MLA Anil Sharma, who was at the spot, said, "We are even getting calls from those who are trapped inside." The police have advised locals and onlookers to stay away from the site.