‘Very Few Were Here’: 2 Students Dead After Delhi PG Building Collapses

Two students died after a nearly 50-year-old five-storey PG building collapsed in Satya Niketan near Delhi University’s South Campus.
Eight people were pulled from the debris, while several others were feared trapped, with rescue teams from multiple agencies working at the site.
Locals raised concerns over basement repair work, water accumulation, maintenance and the safety of other buildings converted into student PGs in the area.
A around 50-year-old five-storey building housing a boys' hostel collapsed in a congested bylane in Satya Niketan near Delhi University's South Campus on Sunday afternoon, leaving two students dead and many trapped, officials said.
Eight people have been pulled out of the debris so far, of whom one was brought dead to the hospital, another died during treatment. Five are critical, and one rescuer who received injuries was discharged, police said.
Locals claimed that around 40 to 50 people were still trapped under the debris of the building, which comprised a basement and five upper floors.
Repair work was underway in the basement of the structure, which was used as a paying guest (PG) accommodation, when it collapsed at around 1.30 pm, a senior officer said.
Locals claimed that collection of water over days of rain in the basement had weakened the building's foundation, leading to it eventual collapse.
Teams of Delhi Police, NDRF, Delhi Fire Service and DDMA, along with fire tenders and CATS ambulances, reached the spot and commenced rescue operations.
The area is marked by narrow, congested bylanes lined with eateries and PG accommodations catering mainly to students.
A police officer said the structure was nearly 50 years old.
The densely packed buildings and heavy student presence often leave little room for movement, with locals saying most of the students staying in the locality were from Keralam, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh and study at colleges across the road.
As rescue teams worked through the debris, locals also joined the frantic efforts, using their bare hands and whatever tools they could find to search for those buried underneath.
"A total of six people have been rescued and shifted to hospitals. Of them, two remain critical, and one was brought dead. A rescuer who was brought in has been discharged," a source at AIIMS said.
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Lieutenant Governor Taranjeet Singh Sandhu, Police Commissioner Anurag Kumar, and MP Bansuri Swaraj rushed to the spot after the incident.
He said he spoke to the chief minister, the police commissioner, and the NDMA director general for an assessment of the situation on the ground.
"The injured are being with all necessary medical assistance. Praying for the speedy recovery of all those injured," he wrote on X.
The Joint Commissioner of Police, New Delhi Range, DCP Southwest and Additional DCP are supervising the operation, an officer said, adding that the building was known as 'Hostel Daze' and its owner is based in Gurugram.
The structure was nearly 50 years old, the officer said.
The process to register an FIR is underway and seven to eight teams are searching for the building's owner.
"The exact number of persons trapped/injured is still not known at present. Further details will be shared as and when confirmed," Delhi Police said in a statement said.
Locals said the hostel is always full and that 40 to 50 people could still be trapped under the rubble.
"The lanes are very congested, and it is difficult for rescue vehicles to reach here faster," a local said.
Rajen Chhetri, a local who works with the Delhi Police, said the building housed around 15 rooms, with two to three students sharing each room.
"Most of the students staying here are from Keralam, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh and study mainly at Motilal Nehru College, Atma Ram Sanatan Dharm College and Sri Venkateswara College. They were paying around Rs 12,000 per bed," Chhetri said.
"I have been living here for the last 20 years. Some construction work was going on in the basement, where water had started accumulating. The foundation was also extremely weak," he said.
An eyewitness said the tragedy could have been much worse had it occurred on a working day, as many students had returned home for the weekend.
"Very few were here," he said.
Delhi has witnessed incessant rain since Friday.
The locals also raised concerns over the condition and maintenance of other buildings in the area, where several houses have been converted into PGs.
Priyanka, who has lived in the area for over two decades, said, "Buildings here are being constructed up to five-six floors. Many houses have been converted into boys' PGs, with the owners shifting elsewhere. They simply name the properties as PGs, take the rent online and leave the area without even checking back." She added, "I have not seen any maintenance work ever being carried out. Since it was raining, most of the students were inside rooms, while some had gone home as it was the weekend." BJP MLA Anil Sharma, who was at the spot, said, "We are even getting calls from those who are trapped inside." The police have advised locals and onlookers to stay away from the site.
Paramilitary has been deployed to ensure unobstructed movement of ambulances.