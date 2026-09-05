'You Can Run But Can't Hide': J-K Police Identify Slain LeT Terrorist As Pakistani National

“OP ASHDAR, Budgam. Based on specific intelligence input, a Joint Search Operation was launched by Indian Army, J&K Police and Srinagar Sector CRPF in general area Ashdar Gali, Budgam. Vigilant troops observed suspicious activity and upon being challenged, terrorists opened fire, prompting a fierce exchange of gunfire during which One terrorist neutralised and one AK rifle and other war-like stores recovered. Search operation is in progress,” the Army’s Chinar Corps said on X.