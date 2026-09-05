'You Can Run But Can't Hide': J-K Police Identify Slain LeT Terrorist As Pakistani National

Police identified the terrorist killed in Budgam as Pakistani national Yasir.
Yasir belonged to Pakistan-based organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba, according to Jammu and Kashmir Police.
Security forces launched Operation Ashdar after intelligence about suspicious terrorist movement.
Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday said that the terrorist killed during an encounter in Budgam as Yasir was a Pakistani national allegedly affiliated with Lashkar-e-Taiba.
“You Can Run But You Can't Hide! The terrorist neutralised, during Op Ashdar, has been identified as Yasir, a Pakistani national of Lashkar e Taiba,” the police said in a post on X.
The Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police and Central Reserve Police Force launched the joint operation in the Ashdar Gali forest area after receiving intelligence about terrorist movement.
The operation began on Thursday following reports that a suspected group was moving from Pakherpora in Pulwama district towards Yousmarg in Budgam, PTI reported, citing officials.
Security forces established contact with the suspected terrorists during the cordon-and-search operation on Friday. The Army said the group opened fire after troops challenged them, triggering an exchange in which the forces killed one terrorist.
“OP ASHDAR, Budgam. Based on specific intelligence input, a Joint Search Operation was launched by Indian Army, J&K Police and Srinagar Sector CRPF in general area Ashdar Gali, Budgam. Vigilant troops observed suspicious activity and upon being challenged, terrorists opened fire, prompting a fierce exchange of gunfire during which One terrorist neutralised and one AK rifle and other war-like stores recovered. Search operation is in progress,” the Army’s Chinar Corps said on X.
Security personnel recovered an AK rifle and other military supplies from the encounter site. Forces continued searching the surrounding forest for other suspected members of the group.
The Srinagar-based 15 Corps named the mission “Operation Ashdar”. Thegunfight marked the first encounter in the Kashmir Valley after a gap of several months.
The previous encounter took place on July 8, when personnel from 55 Rashtriya Rifles, Jammu and Kashmir Police and the CRPF killed a terrorist during a joint operation in Chanapora, Shopian.