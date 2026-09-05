Tribal Woman Stripped, Assaulted & Publicly Humiliated In Rajasthan’s Banswara; 7 Arrested

Tribal woman assaulted and publicly humiliated in Banswara.
Seven arrested, including husband and relatives.
Police deny delay; Congress attacks Rajasthan government.
A tribal woman was allegedly assaulted and publicly humiliated in Rajasthan’s Banswara district on September 1 after her husband and other family members accused her of having an affair.
The 40-year-old woman was allegedly stripped, beaten and had her head tonsured during the incident. The case came to wider attention after a video of the assault surfaced on social media on September 3.
Police have arrested seven people, including the woman’s husband, and said an FIR was registered on the day of the incident. The case has also drawn political criticism, with the Opposition questioning the state government’s handling of crimes against women.
Viral Video Details
The footage shows the woman being assaulted and stripped, mainly by other women. Police are investigating the video, DSP Babu Lal Regar said, as Indian Express reported.
The woman was first made to walk barefoot on the road among villagers, allegedly by her husband and others. She was then tonsured and assaulted by several persons. In one of the videos, women are seen pulling and tearing apart her clothes while beating her with sticks as others, including children, stood watching.
“Although the video went viral on September 3, an FIR had been lodged on September 1 itself. There was a disagreement between the woman and the husband. We have arrested him and six other relatives,” Regar said.
Complaint And Charges
Arthuna Station House Officer Vinod Kumar Meena said the woman stated in her complaint that she goes to a neighbouring state to work as a labourer. “Ten days ago, too, she had gone to the thekedar (contractor, in Banswara) concerned. However, her husband doubted her character, brought her back and assaulted her on September 1,” Meena said.
The FIR has been lodged under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections for assault or use of criminal force on a woman with intent to outrage modesty, assault or use of criminal force on a woman with intent to disrobe, word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman, unlawful assembly and voluntarily causing hurt, along with sections of the IT Act. Officials informed that a medical examination has been conducted on the woman and the seven arrested have been remanded to police custody.
Political Reaction
Congress state president Govind Singh Dotasra said, “The Banswara incident, which brings shame to Rajasthan, is openly tearing to shreds all claims of humanity, respect for women, and law and order.”
He added, “In the BJP government, which shines its face with grand advertisements for ‘Beti Bachao’ and women’s safety, the police’s attitude has become so insensitive that the SHO kept suppressing the atrocity for three days by making excuses of ‘solid proof’. The state’s law and order has become completely paralysed,” he alleged.
Dotasra further said, “The government should ensure strict action against the accused and justice for the victim woman.” District police, however, denied any delay in lodging the FIR and stated that it was registered on the day of the incident.