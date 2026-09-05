Tribal Woman Stripped, Assaulted & Publicly Humiliated In Rajasthan’s Banswara; 7 Arrested

The FIR has been lodged under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections for assault or use of criminal force on a woman with intent to outrage modesty, assault or use of criminal force on a woman with intent to disrobe, word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman, unlawful assembly and voluntarily causing hurt, along with sections of the IT Act. Officials informed that a medical examination has been conducted on the woman and the seven arrested have been remanded to police custody.