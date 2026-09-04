Raghav Chadha’s Name Missing From Punjab Draft Roll: How SIR Deletions Work

Raghav Chadha’s name was excluded from Punjab’s draft electoral roll during SIR.
Election records reportedly classified the Rajya Sabha MP as “permanently shifted”.
Unreturned enumeration forms can trigger absent, shifted, deceased or duplicate classifications.
BJP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha’s name has been excluded from Punjab’s draft electoral roll prepared under the Election Commission’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR), with official records marking him as “permanently shifted”.
The development has triggered a political row, with Chadha alleging “political vendetta” by Punjab’s Aam Aadmi Party government. The state government and AAP have rejected the charge, maintaining that the Election Commission conducts the revision and that the government has no role in deciding which names are included.
Chadha, elected to the Rajya Sabha as an AAP nominee in 2022, joined the BJP in April 2026. He was registered as a voter in SAS Nagar, or Mohali, and cast his ballot there during the 2024 Lok Sabha election.
Chadha Listed As ‘Permanently Shifted’
The Punjab draft roll was published on August 13. Chadha’s name appears in the ASDD list, which contains electors classified as absent, shifted, deceased or duplicate.
His exclusion means that election officials did not carry his entry into the draft roll after the enumeration process. It is not, however, a final cancellation of his registration, as the draft remains open to claims and objections.
Chadha has disputed the classification, arguing that Election Commission instructions required public representatives to be included in the draft roll
even when further verification or documents were needed.
Citing the commission’s June 24, 2025 guidelines, he pointed to the provision stating: “All names of members of judiciary, public representatives, holders of declared offices and personalities from fields of arts, culture, journalism, sports, and public services etc. earlier flagged in the electoral database, are to be included in the draft Electoral Rolls, so that necessary documents can also be collected during the period of Claims and Objections.”
“This does not seem like a mere clerical mistake. This is a clear case of political vendetta,” Chadha said.
AAP, however, said the electoral-roll revision was being undertaken by the Election Commission. The party also argued that maintaining or transferring his voter registration was Chadha’s responsibility if he no longer ordinarily resided in Punjab.
How Names Are Excluded During SIR
SIR requires existing electors to undergo fresh verification. During Phase III, Booth Level Officers were tasked with visiting homes and distributing pre-filled enumeration forms carrying voters’ existing electoral details.
The Election Commission said more than 3.94 lakh BLOs would contact approximately 36.73 crore electors across the states and Union Territories covered in the phase. Political parties could appoint Booth Level Agents to participate in the exercise.
Electors who returned their enumeration forms were considered for inclusion in the draft roll, subject to verification. Where a form was not received, the BLO could conduct a local inquiry and record a probable reason, including absence, permanent relocation, death or duplicate enrolment.
Such names were placed in the ASDD list and left out of the draft. Election Commission records specify that affected electors can seek inclusion during the claims-and-objections period by submitting the required declaration and documents.
Route For Restoring A Name
A voter left out of the draft roll can seek inclusion by submitting Form 6 to the Electoral Registration Officer during the designated window.
The form requires the applicant to declare Indian citizenship, provide an address of ordinary residence and confirm that the person is not registered in another constituency. Documentary proof of age and residence must accompany the application.
Under the SIR rules, an additional declaration form and the prescribed supporting documents are also required. The ERO examines the application before deciding whether the name should be included in the final roll.
Form 8 applies when an elector remains registered but wants to shift their entry to another address or correct existing details.
In Punjab, claims and objections can be submitted until September 12. The final electoral roll is scheduled to be published on October 12.
Chadha said he had begun using the remedies available under the revision process.
“Thankfully, these are only the draft electoral rolls and not the final electoral rolls. They are temporary in nature and subject to the claims and objections process,” he said.
His status on the final roll will depend on the Electoral Registration Officer’s decision after examining his application and supporting documents.