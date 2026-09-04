‘Serve Like Sachin’: BCCI Wants Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to Avoid Becoming a ‘One-Series or One-Year Wonder’

Saikia also revealed that this caution is being taken for a targeted group of 10 to 15 players and not just Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. “We are looking at all the players, not only Vaibhav’s relevance, but there are about 10–15 players who are in our targeted group. They are constantly monitored by our COE head, VVS Laxman, who is taking keen interest in their future and their training and skill development,” Saikia added.