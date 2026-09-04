‘Serve Like Sachin’: BCCI Wants Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to Avoid Becoming a ‘One-Series or One-Year Wonder’

BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia said the board is closely monitoring Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and taking a serious view of his future.
Saikia said the board wants the 15-year-old to develop into a long-term player rather than become a “one-series or one-year wonder.”
Vaibhav is part of a targeted group of 10-15 players being monitored by the BCCI, with VVS Laxman taking an interest in their training and skill development.
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, the 15-year-old sensation, has already made a mark in international cricket with his attacking intent. Not only fans but the BCCI also has high expectations of this Bihar-born cricketer. BCCI secretary, Devajit Saikia, has revealed plans for Vaibhav's future and said the Indian board is closely monitoring the youngster.
"We want Vaibhav Sooryavanshi or any player of his stature to continue and serve as Sachin Tendulkar did for the country or other players who in the past became legends,” Saikia told the media on the sidelines of BCCI's review meeting in Mumbai on Thursday.
Saikia also said that Sooryavanshi's every step is being monitored by the BCCI and the officials. "We look at Vaibhav in a very serious manner. He’s monitored from every angle, and every step he is taking forward in his international career. The BCCI is taking a very close look at his future," he added.
Saikia went on to say, “We are very cautious that every right step he should take forward so that it should not be a one-series or one-year wonder."
We Have Targeted 10-15 Players
Saikia also revealed that this caution is being taken for a targeted group of 10 to 15 players and not just Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. “We are looking at all the players, not only Vaibhav’s relevance, but there are about 10–15 players who are in our targeted group. They are constantly monitored by our COE head, VVS Laxman, who is taking keen interest in their future and their training and skill development,” Saikia added.
Tough Start For Sooryavanshi
Vaibhav earned a national call-up in earlier this year after his sensational IPL season. This left-hand batter scored 776 runs with an astonishing strike rate of 237.30, breaking tons of records. However, his transition from league to international cricket was not so smooth, as he struggled to score big in his first three innings against England.
Off the back of a failed series, Sooryavanshi learned from his mistake and scored 151 runs playing against Zimbabwe, which included two fifty-plus scores. He was awarded the player of the series award for his performance.