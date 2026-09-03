BCCI Review Meeting: Rohit Sharma Gets Fresh 2027 World Cup Hope After Saikia Remark

Rohit Sharma’s ODI future remains a key talking point after the BCCI review meeting
BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia offered a positive assessment of Rohit’s current batting form
Rohit’s recent century against England has strengthened his case ahead of India’s 2027 World Cup plans
Rohit Sharma’s ODI future was one of the major talking points during the BCCI’s review meeting in Mumbai on Thursday, with the veteran batter’s place in India’s plans for the 2027 World Cup attracting considerable attention.
With Rohit now focused solely on ODIs, questions had emerged over whether the selectors would continue to back the 39-year-old as India build towards the next World Cup. Recent reports had also suggested uncertainty over his place in the long-term ODI setup.
However, the latest development suggests there is no immediate change in the situation.
The BCCI has maintained the existing position on Rohit following the review, while his recent performances appear to have strengthened his case. The former India captain produced a match-winning century against England at Lord’s in July, reminding everyone of his ability to deliver at the highest level.
BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia offered an encouraging assessment when asked about the batter’s current form.
“He is playing superbly in all matches. What more do you want? In the last match, he scored 130-140 runs. So why is there speculation? I do not want to give fodder to the speculators,” Saikia said.
The remark comes as a significant boost for Rohit and his supporters, with India’s 2027 ODI World Cup planning now firmly underway.
Why Rohit Sharma Remains Important For India At The 2027 ODI World Cup
Rohit Sharma’s value to India goes far beyond his name or reputation. With 11,895 ODI runs in 288 matches, 34 centuries and 62 fifties, he brings an extraordinary level of experience into a format where big-game know-how can make a major difference.
His World Cup record makes the case even stronger. During the 2019 ODI World Cup, Rohit scored 648 runs in nine innings, averaging 81 and smashing five centuries, the most by any batter in a single edition of the tournament. He also owns the highest individual score in ODI history, 264, underlining his ability to turn matches around on his own.
Rohit also offers India something particularly valuable at the top of the order which is the ability to dictate the tempo of an innings. When he gets going, he can convert starts into huge scores while putting opposition bowlers under immediate pressure.
The timing of the transition is another important factor. Yashasvi Jaiswal is undoubtedly a major long-term option, but he has not yet become a regular in India’s ODI setup. With the 2027 World Cup only a year away, replacing an established opener with someone who has limited ODI experience would be a significant gamble.
That does not mean Jaiswal should be kept out. India can gradually give him more opportunities while continuing to assess Rohit on performance and fitness. There is little reason to make an abrupt change when Rohit remains capable of contributing at the highest level.
Ultimately, Rohit’s place should be decided by his performances leading into the tournament. But considering his numbers, experience, World Cup pedigree and ability to produce match-winning innings, India would have plenty of reasons to keep him in their plans for 2027.