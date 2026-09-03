Yuzvendra Chahal Castles Ben Stokes With Magical Delivery, Finishes With 4/36 In County Championship - Watch

Yuzvendra Chahal took 4/36 for Northamptonshire against Durham in the County Championship Division Two
Chahal produced a sharp-turning delivery to clean up Ben Stokes, who scored 14 off 22 balls
The Indian leg-spinner also dismissed Matthew Potts for a duck, along with Alex Lees and Kasey Aldridge
Chahal’s spell helped Northamptonshire dismiss Durham for 205 in 56.2 overs on the second day
Indian leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal bowled a magical delivery to dismiss the former England Test Captain Ben Stokes in the County Championship Division Two, playing for Northamptonshire against Durham on Thursday.
Chahal bowled a flighted delivery from around the wicket on the third ball of the 47th over of the match. The ball pitched around outside the off-stump and took a sharp turn from there to clean up Stokes’ stumps as he leapt forward to defend the ball.
Recently retired Stokes was stunned and couldn't believe his eyes. Former English captain could only manage to score 14 runs on the 22 deliveries he faced.
The video of the delivery was posted by the County Championship's official X handle, captioned, 'This is sensational.' The clip soon went viral on the internet, with many praising the 36-year-old leggie.
Northamptonshire shared one more clip of Chahal’s magic as he cleaned up tailender Matthew Potts with his classic leg spin. In the 54th over of the match, Chahal flighted yet another delivery, which pitched on the leg stump of full length. The ball took a sharp turn from there, and hit the top of off-stump to send Potts on a duck.
It was a day that totally belonged to Chahal as he took four Durham wickets; the highest in the innings. Due to Chahal's effort, Northamptonshire was able to wrap up Durham's first innings on the second day for just 205 runs in 56.2 overs.
Chahal finished the innings with figures of 4/36. The Haryana-born cricketer also got the wickets of opener Alex Lees (24 runs) and Kasey Aldridge (5 runs) along with Stokes and Potts.
David Bedingham was the top scorer for Durham with 81 runs. Mayank Agarwal was the other Indian to play in this match. He was representing Northamptonshire, but failed to convert his start into a big score. He scored 36 runs before getting cleaned up by Ben Sanderson.