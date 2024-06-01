  1. HOME
Name: Yuzvendra Chahal

Date of Birth: 23 July, 1990, Jind (Haryana)
Spouse: Dhanashree Verma

Yuzvendra Chahal, an Indian cricketer renowned for his leg-spin prowess, represents the Indian national team in white-ball cricket. He plies his trade for Haryana in domestic cricket and the Rajasthan Royals in the IPL. As a right-arm leg-break bowler, he holds the distinction of being the second player and the first Indian to claim a six-wicket haul in T20I history. Notably, he became the inaugural concussion substitute to clinch the Man of the Match award in an international cricket fixture. Chahal contributed to India's triumph in the 2018 Asia Cup and commenced his international cricket journey on June 11, 2016, during a T20I encounter against Zimbabwe in Harare

Chahal's IPL journey commenced in 2011 when he joined the Mumbai Indians. Despite featuring in just one IPL match over three seasons, his standout performance during the 2011 Champions League Twenty20.

In 2014, he was roped in by the Royal Challengers Bangalore for his base price of ₹10 lakh. His impactful performance earned him the Man of the Match award against Delhi Daredevils in IPL 2014.Returning to the Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2018, Chahal continued to make significant contributions.

His journey saw a shift in 2022 when he was acquired by the Rajasthan Royals during the Mega auction. His skills were on display in April 2022 when he clinched a hat-trick and a five-wicket haul against the Kolkata Knight Riders.

Chahal's excellence transcended IPL boundaries when he became the first Indian to reach 300 wickets in T20s during the 2023 Indian Premier League, representing the Rajasthan Royals against the Sunrisers Hyderabad. In September 2023, he embarked on a new chapter in his career by signing with the English side Kent County Cricket Club for the remainder of the 2023 County Championship season, following his exclusion from India's Asia Cup and World Cup squads.

As for his International career he was selected in the 14-man squad for India's tour of Zimbabwe in 2016 making his ODI debut against Zimbabwe on June 11, 2016.

His T20I debut against Zimbabwe on June 18, 2016, saw him dismissing Malcolm Waller for his first wicket in the format. In  2017 he became the first Indian bowler to achieve a five-wicket haul in T20Is with figures of 6/25 against England.

In 2017, he emerged as the highest wicket-taker in T20Is with 23 scalps. Selected for the 2019 Cricket World Cup, Chahal concluded the tournament with 12 wickets. His consistency in T20Is was highlighted when he became the third Indian bowler to claim 50 wickets in the format in November 2019.

Chahal made headlines in December 2020 when he replaced Ravindra Jadeja as a concussion substitute in a T20I against Australia and was subsequently named the Man of the Match.

However, he eventually had to relinquish the game due to challenges in securing sponsorship. Chahal's involvement in chess is acknowledged by the World Chess Federation, with his current FIDE rating standing at 1956 according to the latest ratings.

