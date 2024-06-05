Cricket

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Yuzvendra Chahal's Long Wait For First Dance Continues

From playing tricks on a chessboard to playing chess on a cricket ground, India’s premier white-ball wrist spinner, Yuzvendra Chahal has come a long, long way

Indian Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal
Yuzvendra Chahal Photo: File
info_icon

From playing tricks on a chessboard to playing chess on a cricket ground, India’s premier white-ball wrist spinner, Yuzvendra Chahal has come a long, long way. (Match Blog | Scorecard |Full Coverage)

A genuine wicket-taker who plays around with the batters’ mind and a hot T20 property somehow missed India’s T20 World Cup flights and has not played a game till date.

The performances? In the five editions of the Indian Premier League, he has picked up a whooping 105 wickets with the economy going over eight just twice. 

However, with change being the only constant, it did come. Chahal, who recently rewrote the history books to become the first man on the planet to pick 200 IPL wickets got his well deserved T20 World Cup call-up. 

India kicked off their ICC T20 World Cup campaign against Ireland on Wednesday, June 5 at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York. Rohit Sharma called it right at the all-important toss and inserted Paul Stirling’s Ireland to bat first. 

While talking about the team combination, India and beyond were eager if Chahal would make his T20 World Cup debut for India, but Rohit at the toss: “We're going to bowl. Preparations have been alright. Have been managing ourselves in these new conditions. Has been challenging but we are all professionals. We played on a similar pitch and do know what to expect a little bit. I know it's going to be slightly different from what we're used to. But that's what the sport is. Not sure about the conditions too much, so thought having a target in front of us would be good. Guys missing out are Kuldeep, Sanju, Jaiswal and one more.”

And the one more? Yuzvendra Chahal. The wrist spinner has 80 T20I caps for India and has picked up 96 wickets at an average of 25.09 and an economy of just 8.19. To add to his T20 CV, he also has picked up two four-fors, one five-for with 6/25 as his best figures. 

The surface could have played a part in Chahal missing out from India’s season opener against Ireland but a prime figure not making the squad of India’s last three ICC tournaments is a reminder that sometimes one can work hard, practice harder, prepare the hardest, be as ready as one could be for something and still be told they are not good enough. 

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Guwahati: Heavy Rains, Flooded Streets & Traffic Snarls | In Pics
  2. World Environment Day: Plantation, Protest & Cleanliness Drives | In Photos
  3. ‘INDIA-bloc’ Deliberates Over Govt Formation In Delhi, Congress Chief Kharge Welcomes Partners For Fighting Resolutely
  4. Pune Porsche Car Accident Case: JJB Extends Minor’s Observation Home Remand Till June 12
  5. Emerging from Tihar: A Growing Threat To The Legacy Politics Of Kashmir
Entertainment News
  1. Amit Sadh Birthday Special: 9 Most Loved Characters
  2. Alaya F Shares Her ‘Most Painful Fail’ During Gym Session
  3. Pooja Hegde Carries Trash Bag In Her Car: 'Don't Throw Rubbish On Roads, Beaches'
  4. Hailey Bieber Flaunts Baby Bump In Mirror Selfie, Looks All Prepared To Become A Mother
  5. Gotham TV Awards: Quirky Celebrations Caught On Camera – View Pics
Sports News
  1. Today's Sports News LIVE: Rohan Bopanna-Matthew Ebden Reach French Open 2024 Semi-Finals
  2. IND Vs IRE Live Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Ireland Batters Stutter Against Indian Pace Bowling In New York
  3. IND Vs IRE, ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Rahul Dravid All Set To Bid Adieu To India Coaching Role Post WC Duty
  4. Australia Vs Oman, T20 World Cup Key Stats: Head-To-Head Record, Top Scorer, Wicket-Takers, Best Bowling Figures
  5. India Vs Ireland, ICC T20 World Cup 2024: 'All-Rounder' Shivam Dube Makes WC Debut
World News
  1. UN Agency Predicts That 1.5-degree Celsius Target Limit Likely To Be Surpassed By 2028
  2. Boeing Starliner Carrying NASA Astronaut Sunita Williams Lifts Off From Florida After Multiple Delays
  3. Jennifer Aniston’s Floral Wrap Dress Is Our Absolute Favorite
  4. Over 1 Million Palestinians Could Experience Highest Level Of Hunger By Mid-July, Warn UN Agencies
  5. Sabrina Carpenter's 'Short N’ Sweet' Cover Draws Criticism For Lack Of Originality
Latest Stories
  1. In Rajasthan, Congress Breaks Jinx, Opens Account After A Decade
  2. Lok Sabha Election 2024 Final Results: No Party Wins Majority, Modi Claims NDA Victory
  3. Himachal Pradesh: 'Queen' Kangana Outshines Royal Dynast Vikramaditya In Mandi As BJP Scores Hattrick
  4. 'Panchayat' Actor Pankaj Jha Calls Anurag Kashyap 'Timid' And 'Spineless' For THIS Reason
  5. Today's Sports News LIVE: Rohan Bopanna-Matthew Ebden Reach French Open 2024 Semi-Finals
  6. World Reacts To Lok Sabha Election 2024 Results; Well Wishes Pour In For Modi
  7. Janhvi Kapoor Shares First Pictures With Beau Shikhar Pahariya From Her Italian Getaway, Fans Are In Awe
  8. Election Results LIVE: PM Modi Elected As NDA Leader; INDIA Bloc To Continue 'Fight Against Fascist Rule', Says Kharge