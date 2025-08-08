WATCH | Pune | Three Dalit Women Allege Illegal Arrest | Protests Erupt Outside District Collector's Office

On August 1, Pune Police allegedly took three young Dalit women into illegal custody. According to the women, police raided their homes, hurled casteist slurs, made derogatory comments about their sexuality, and physically assaulted them.
A week had passed since the alleged harassment and atrocities inflicted on three women in Pune; however, no FIR has been registered yet. The police claim that, based on a preliminary inquiry, there is no evidence to support the women's allegations, and therefore, an FIR cannot be filed. The city witnessed a protest outside the District Collector's office, demanding that action be taken against the police.