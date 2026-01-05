Opinion: Just Reopening Schools In Conflict Zones Isn't Enough

We were then extensively documenting and contributing in the restoration of public school infrastructure in the South Bastar region and had been advocating for re-opening of all closed and demolished public schools in the region with both national and international agencies. One of the severe consequences of Salwa Judum was that the public schools in Sukma (then Dantewada), Bijapur and Narayanpur districts of the South Bastar region were demolished by Maoists under allegations that those are being used as barracks by the security forces. For more than a decade, the schools remained closed forcing thousands of children out of school. As per Jay Prakash Maurya, IAS, who had served as Collector in Sukma district, in 2018 around 25000 children were out of school in Sukma alone. When schools were closed, the teachers appointed in those schools were assigned by the district administrations for administrative duties in the Salwa Judum relief camps. A retired teacher of Bijapur under the condition of anonymity had said, “I was teaching in a school in Gangaloor region of Bijapur for almost a decade by then. But after the Salwa Judum started, the school was closed and entry of outsiders in the village was barred by the Maoists. I was posted in a nearby Salwa Judum relief camp where my primary duty was to keep notes of the ration that was supplied by the administration. In 2012, I was posted to another school in the vicinity of Bijapur town.” Another education official from Sukma, on condition of anonymity, recalled, “I was teaching in a school in an interior village of Konta Block in Sukma. But after the school was demolished during Salwa Judum, I was posted in a relief camp near Dornapal in Sukma. One day I was asked by superior officer to accompany the police forces into an area. There I saw at least five ripped dead bodies lying. I felt like throwing up. We were there to collect the bodies. I convinced a few locals to stitch the bodies before they were loaded in the vehicle to be carried to the morgue in Dornapal,” he claimed. While the state focused on militarising the region, re-opening of schools never found a place in their priority list. Local activists in Sukma allege that two locals were arrested in 2012 after they had approached the collector office demanding to re-open the schools in the region. But in 2018, Ashok Baghel, an educated local youth of Kamaram village in Sukma, had approached the then collector of Sukma, Jay Prakash Maurya with an request to let him re-open the closed school in his village but was asked to seek ‘approval’ from the Maoists first pertaining to the risks involved in operating a school in a ‘liberated zone’. After multiple rounds of negotiations with the Maoists, schools were allowed to be re-open in the region but with two conditions, first, no concrete buildings and second no outsider appointed as teachers. The district administration agreed to these conditions and conducted a survey of the total number of out of school children in the Maoist-affected Konta education block of Sukma, appointed educated local youths as teachers while managing their salaries from the District Mineral Foundation Fund and re-opened 55 closed public schools at Sukma in 2018. The numbers of re-opened schools steeply increased since then. At present there are 107 re-opened schools in Sukma and around 300 re-opened schools in Bijapur. The schools have been re-opened but challenges pertain as the youth teaching in these schools called ‘Shikshadoots’ have been facing fury from both parties of the conflict. Multiple allegations of these teachers being assaulted by the security forces and sometimes jailed under allegations of being Maoist sympathisers have come to light. In June 2025, a mid-day meal cook of the re-opened Jhadppagatta Government Primary School was allegedly killed in a fake encounter. His body was produced as a slain Maoist with a bounty worth 1 Lakh INR but his bank account statement showed his salary was allegedly being credited for months by the education department. At least nine teachers have been killed by the Maoists accusing them of being police informers.