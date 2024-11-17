Rekawaya School - A Step Up In Reconstruction Of Bastar

Moving beyond Tadopot village takes us to the Abujhmad region which officially comes in the Orcha Block of Narayanpur district. We were driving through the disturbed forests which have been home to Adivasis for centuries. No security forces camps have been established in this region yet. We passed through Red coloured memorials erected by Maoists. Red-coloured flags with sickle and hammer signs were fixed in these memorials. Our local guide informed us that these memorials were destroyed by security forces during the summer but were re-fixed and re-painted by Maoists to commemorate the 20th Foundation Day of the CPI (Maoist) in October. The presence of memorials signifies the areas are under the hold of Maoists with the scarce presence of the Indian State. This region has been a Maoist stronghold also termed a liberated zone for years now. But from the summer months of May 2024, the movement of security forces in the region has substantially increased. In May 2024, multiple teams of security forces marched to Rekawaya village, around 30 km from Tadopot for an area domination exercise and 8 Maoists were killed in an encounter which had lasted for more than 24 hours. In October 2024, 31 Maoists were killed in an encounter at Thulthuli village, around 45 km from Tadopot. Gradually, the control over the region is shifting to the Indian State whereas the Maoists are being pushed deeper into the forests.