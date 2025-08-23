Patna: Eight Killed, More Injured, After Truck Collides With Minivan

In the early hours of August 23, a truck collided with a minivan in Patna.
The accident took place in Shahjahanpur near the Patna-Nalanda border.
Eight people have been killed; the injured have been taken to the hospital.
Eight people have been killed and four others injured in a head-on collision between a mini-van and a truck on the outskirts of Patna on Saturday, PTI reported.
According to the news agency, the Patna police said that the accident took place in the early hours in Shahjahanpur near the Patna-Nalanda border.
Among the deceased were seven women, they added.
The injured were admitted to a nearby government hospital in Patna, said SP (Rural) Vikram Singh. “The driver of the truck managed to flee from the spot,” he said.
This is a developing story. More details are awaited.