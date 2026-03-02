24 Years Of Godhra: How Communal Riots Scarred A Neighbourhood In Ahmedabad Permanently

The buildings still carry damage that never learned how to heal or to get plastered into modernity. Walls are punctured in ways paint cannot hide. Stairwells hold a smell that is not quite smoke but not quite gone either. I noticed it first near the stairs and then everywhere else. Some houses lean a little, as if still unsure whether the ground beneath them is reliable. Others have doors that do not close fully, even when locked. From an architectural point, nothing seems permanent, all the scaffolding, unfinished stairways remain in limbo. The concrete contours scared away to imperfect permanence.