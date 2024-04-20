Muzaffarnagar: Remains Of A Riot

While campaigning in Behat district amid Ramzan, Masood expressed confidence that the Congress and the INDIA bloc had the full support of Muslims. “The BJP has always tried to divide but the Congress has always stood for inclusion,” he said. He also alleged that the BSP is working as the BJP’s “silent partner”. Nevertheless, Masood, who is infamous for his ‘boti boti’ comment against PM Modi, has recently been making overtures toward Hindus, visiting temples and speaking of Ram, leaving many voters like Ikram Ali amused. The 71-year-old resident of the Deobandh district, where BSP’s Majid Ali was campaigning, expressed doubts about both candidates. “Ali is popular among OBC Muslims, he works hard but the BSP might be playing to both sides. Masood is also a strong leader and may get support because of his family legacy, but he has not won this seat the last two times, which makes us doubt if he can do it this time,” Ali says. The fact that Masood is a party hopper (he was in Congress before joining the SP, then the BSP after which he returned to the Congress) is also mentioned with a pinch of salt.