Australia To Recognise Palestinian State At UN In September

Australia will formally recognise a Palestinian state at the United Nations General Assembly in September, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced on Monday, aligning the country with recent moves by the UK, France, and Canada.
Albanese said the decision followed assurances from the Palestinian Authority (PA) to demilitarise, hold general elections, and maintain recognition of Israel’s right to exist. He also stressed that Hamas would have no role in any future Palestinian state.
“A two-state solution is humanity’s best hope to break the cycle of violence in the Middle East and to bring an end to the conflict, suffering, and starvation in Gaza,” news conference in Canberra, adding the decision came after consultations with leaders in the UK, France, New Zealand, and Japan.
The announcement comes amid mounting global pressure on Israel to end its military campaign in Gaza. The Hamas-run health ministry says more than 61,000 people have been killed since Israel launched its offensive in response to the 7 October 2023 Hamas-led attack, which left around 1,200 Israelis dead and over 250 taken hostage. The ministry also reported 217 deaths from starvation and malnutrition since Saturday.
Israel has rejected such recognitions, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu calling the Australian move “shameful” and accusing Western nations of “rewarding terrorism.” He argued that other countries would respond similarly if attacked in the same way as Israel.
The United States has said it will not recognise Palestinian statehood at this stage, with Vice-President JD Vance citing the absence of a functional government.
The Palestinian Authority welcomed Australia’s decision, saying it reflected growing international support for Palestinian self-determination. Currently, 147 of the UN’s 193 member states recognise Palestine, which holds “permanent observer state” status at the UN without voting rights.
Last year, Spain, Ireland, and Norway also formally recognised the state of Palestine in a bid to push for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.