Ecologist Madhav Gadgil, Champion of Western Ghats Conservation, Dies at 83

Gadgil chaired the Western Ghats Ecology Expert Panel, which assessed the impact of population pressure, climate change and development on the fragile region.
Noted ecologist Madhav Gadgil, renowned for his pioneering work on the Western Ghats, passed away in Pune after a brief illness, family sources told PTI on Thursday.
In 2024, the United Nations honoured Gadgil with the annual Champions of the Earth award—the UN’s highest environmental recognition—for his seminal contributions to the conservation of the Western Ghats, a global biodiversity hotspot.
