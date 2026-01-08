Ecologist Madhav Gadgil, Champion of Western Ghats Conservation, Dies at 83

He was internationally recognised for his seminal work on the Western Ghats, a global biodiversity hotspot, and received the UN’s Champions of the Earth award in 2024.

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Ainnie Arif
Updated on:
Updated on:
Madhav Gadgil
Madhav Gadgil Photo: | X |
  1. Madhav Gadgil passed away in Pune late Wednesday night after a brief illness; he was 83.

  3. Gadgil chaired the Western Ghats Ecology Expert Panel, which assessed the impact of population pressure, climate change and development on the fragile region.

Noted ecologist Madhav Gadgil, renowned for his pioneering work on the Western Ghats, passed away in Pune after a brief illness, family sources told PTI on Thursday.

He was 83.

Gadgil died late on Wednesday night at a hospital in Pune, the sources added.

In 2024, the United Nations honoured Gadgil with the annual Champions of the Earth award—the UN’s highest environmental recognition—for his seminal contributions to the conservation of the Western Ghats, a global biodiversity hotspot.

He had also chaired the government-appointed Western Ghats Ecology Expert Panel, which examined the impact of population pressure, climate change and development activities on the ecologically sensitive region.

