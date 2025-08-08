SOAS Expels Student Activist Over Pro-Palestine Advocacy

The School of Oriental and African Studies (SOAS) expelled student activist Haya Adam, citing harassment, after a year of disciplinary actions related to her pro-Palestine advocacy.

Adam claims she was expelled for protesting "genocide"

The expulsion has drawn condemnation, with supporters calling it an attack on free speech.

Adam has been a prominent student activist at SOAS, leading the Palestine Society and organising events at the university's "Liberated Zone" encampment, reported Maktoob Media.