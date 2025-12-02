Nepal Premier League 2025: Adam Rossington's 108 Powers Pokhara Avengers To 34-Run Victory Over Karnali Yaks

POA Avengers batted first and amassed 201 runs in 20 overs on the back of a scintillating ton by Adam Rossington. In response, KAY got all out for 167 with 3 wickets each from Rishi Dhawan and Dhananjaya Lakshan. Mark Watt played a lone fighting innings of 59 runs for KAY which didn't prove to be enough.