Nepal Premier League 2025: Adam Rossington's 108 Powers Pokhara Avengers To 34-Run Victory Over Karnali Yaks

Karnali Yaks vs Pokhara Avengers, Nepal Premier League 2025: Avengers register a 34-run victory over Yaks on the back of Adam Rossington's 108 runs off 58 balls. KAY got bundles for 167 in reply to POA's 201 in 1st innings

Vikas Patwal
Nepal Premier League 2025: match report
Pokhara Avengers beat Karnali Yaks by 34 runs in the match 21 of the Nepal Premier League 2025. Photo: X/Nepal Premier League
  • Pokhara Avengers beat Karnali Yaks by 34 runs at Tribhuvan University Ground

  • Adam Rossington was the Man of the Match for his 108 off 58 balls

  • The Yaks move to 4th spot in the points table after the victory

Pokhara Avengers pipped Karnali Yaks in match 21 of the Nepal Premier League 2025 at the Tribhuvan University Ground in Kirtipur. With this win, the Avengers moved to the 4th spot in the points table from 8th while Yaks sit at the 7th spot after the win.

POA Avengers batted first and amassed 201 runs in 20 overs on the back of a scintillating ton by Adam Rossington. In response, KAY got all out for 167 with 3 wickets each from Rishi Dhawan and Dhananjaya Lakshan. Mark Watt played a lone fighting innings of 59 runs for KAY which didn't prove to be enough.

Karnali Yaks vs Pokhara Avengers, Nepal Premier League 2025: Toss Update And Playing XIs

Karnali Yaks have won the toss and elected to field first.

Karnali Yaks (Playing XI): Priyank Panchal, Mark Watt, Gulsan Jha, Pawan Sarraf, Najibullah Zadran, Sompal Kami(c), Jaykishan Kolsawala(w), Dipendra Rawat, Unish Bikram Singh, Bipin Sharma, Nandan Yadav

Pokhara Avengers (Playing XI): Kushal Bhurtel(c), Adam Rossington(w), Jason Roy, Sagar Dhakal, Kiran Thagunna, Aakash Chand, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Rishi Dhawan, Bipin Khatri, Trit Raj Das, Sandeep Chettri

Karnali Yaks vs Pokhara Avengers, Nepal Premier League 2025: Squads

Karnali Yaks Squad: Priyank Panchal, Mark Watt, William Bosisto, Gulsan Jha, Najibullah Zadran, Pawan Sarraf, Sompal Kami(c), Deepak Dumre(w), Nandan Yadav, Yuvraj Khatri, Bipin Sharma, Dipendra Rawat, Imran Sheikh, Arjun Gharti, Unish Bikram Singh, Max ODowd

Pokhara Avengers Squad: Dinesh Kharel, Adam Rossington(w), Kushal Bhurtel(c), Sumeet Verma, James Neesham, Trit Raj Das, Daniel Douthwaite, Kiran Thagunna, Bipin Khatri, Aakash Chand, Sagar Dhakal, Arjun Kumal, Abhisekh Tiwari, Sandeep Chettri, Krishna Poudel

Karnali Yaks vs Pokhara Avengers, Nepal Premier League 2025: Live Streaming

Nepal: Kantipur Max TV, Dish Home Go app

India: Star Sports and FanCode

