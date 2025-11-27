Janakpur Bolts Vs Pokhara Avengers Live Streaming, Nepal Premier League 2025: Toss Update And Playing XIs

Janakpur Bolts will lock horns with the Pokhara Avengers in the 14th match of the Nepal Premier League
Pokhara Avengers win the toss and chose to bat first
The match will be streamed live on Star Sports and FanCode in India
Janakpur Bolts is set to face the Pokhara Avengers in the 14th match of the Nepal Premier League 2025 on Thursday, November 27, at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur.
It is a bottom-of-the-table clash as both Janakpur Bolts and Pokhara Avengers are lingering at the 7th and 8th spots in the points table and will be desperate to climb up as the tournament is picking up steam. Both teams have played 2 matches in the tournament so far and have both won their matches.
Janakpur Bolts lost their last encounter against Biratnagar Kings by 9 runs. Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton was their highest run-scorer (41) in the match and Rupesh Singh was the man with the ball for them. Pokhara Avengers also lost their last match against Sudur Paschim Royals by 18 runs and will be eager to open their account in this match.
Janakpur Bolts Vs Pokhara Avengers, Nepal Premier League 2025: Toss Update And Playing XIs
Pokhara Avengers have won the toss against Janakpur Bolts and have elected to bat first.
Janakpur Bolts: Shubh Kansakar, Aasif Sheikh(w), Anil Sah(c), Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Mayan Yadav, Rupesh Singh, Wayne Parnell, Maaz Sadaqat, Kishore Mahato, Lalit Rajbanshi
Pokhara Avengers: Dinesh Kharel, Adam Rossington(w), Kushal Bhurtel(c), Kiran Thagunna, James Neesham, Sumeet Verma, Trit Raj Das, Daniel Douthwaite, Bipin Khatri, Aakash Chand, Sagar Dhakal
Janakpur Bolts Vs Pokhara Avengers, Nepal Premier League 2025: Live Streaming Info
Nepal: Kantipur Max TV, Dish Home Go app
India: Star Sports and FanCode