Biratnagar Kings Vs Janakpur Bolts, Nepal Premier League 2025: BIK Lose 3 Wickets, Martin Guptill Gone

Welcome to the live coverage of the 9th match of the Nepal Premier League 2025 between Janakpur Bolts will take on the Biratnagar Kings X/ OfficialNPLT20

Biratnagar Kings Vs Janakpur Bolts, Nepal Premier League 2025: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the 9th match of Nepal Premier League 2025 at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Stadium in Kirtipur. Table-toppers BIK will take on the JIB who are currently placed at the 7th place. BIK will be entering this match laced with confidence after winning both the matches played so far. On the other hand, JIB who lost their first game of the season will be looking to find their first win of the season.

LIVE UPDATES

24 Nov 2025, 12:34:11 pm IST Biratnagar Kings Vs Janakpur Bolts, Nepal Premier League 2025: BIK 100/3 (16) BIK have forged a decent 4th wicket stand between Bashir Ahmad and Shubham Ranjane. They still have 7 wickets left with 4 overs in hand and they would like to capitalize on these 4 overs to get to a competitive target against JKB.

24 Nov 2025, 12:04:57 pm IST Biratnagar Kings Vs Janakpur Bolts, Nepal Premier League 2025: BIK 58/3 (10) Half of the innings is over for BIK and they are reeling at 58 losing three top order wickets including one of dangerous Martin Guptill. They a partnership that too at a brisk pace if they want to a competitive total on board.

24 Nov 2025, 11:45:18 am IST Biratnagar Kings Vs Janakpur Bolts, Nepal Premier League 2025: BIK 21/1 (3) BIK lost their first wicket in the form of George Munsey for 10 runs. Munsey was castled by Sangeeth Coray. Veteran Martin Guptill and Lokesh Bam are at the crease for BIK.

24 Nov 2025, 11:39:41 am IST Biratnagar Kings Vs Janakpur Bolts, Nepal Premier League 2025: Playing XI Janakpur Bolts- Aasif Sheikh(C)(WK), Anil Sah, Kishore Mahato, Lalit Rajbanshi, Mayan Yadav, Rupesh Singh, Lahiru Milantha, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Aditya Mahata, Sangeeth Cooray Biratnagar Kings- Lokesh Bam(w), George Munsey, Martin Guptill, Basir Ahamad, Naren Bhatta, Shubham Ranjane, Sandeep Lamichhane(c), Surya Tamang, Marchant de Lange, Narayan Joshi, Pratis GC

24 Nov 2025, 11:20:11 am IST Biratnagar Kings Vs Janakpur Bolts, Nepal Premier League 2025: Toss Update News is out, the toss for the 9th match has taken place. Biratnagar Kings have won the toss and have elected to field first.

24 Nov 2025, 10:58:03 am IST NeBiratnagar Kings Vs Janakpur Bolts, Nepal Premier League 2025: Squads Biratnagar Kings: Lokesh Bam(w), George Munsey, Martin Guptill, Shubham Ranjane, Basir Ahamad, Narayan Joshi, Pratis GC, Marchant de Lange, Surya Tamang, Sandeep Lamichhane(c), Naren Bhatta, Sharwan Kisku, Sahil Patel, Subash Bhandari, Shankar Rana, Sam Heazlett Janakpur Bolts: Bikash Aagri, Aasif Sheikh, Sangeeth Cooray, Shubh Kansakar, Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Aaditya Mahata, Kishore Mahato, Mayan Yadav, Lahiru Milantha, Pappu Yadav, Wayne Parnell, Lalit Rajbanshi, Rupesh Singh, Anil Sah (c), Lahiru Samarakoon, Tul Thapa

24 Nov 2025, 10:32:52 am IST Biratnagar Kings Vs Janakpur Bolts, Nepal Premier League 2025: Where To Watch Nepal: Kantipur Max TV, Dish Home Go app India: Star Sports and FanCode