Spanish Super Cup 2026: Barcelona Become First Team To Net Four First Half Goals To Beat Athletic Bilbao In Semi-Final

Raphinha sparkled in Jeddah as FC Barcelona crushed Basque outfit Athletic Bilbao 5-0 to cruise into the Spanish Super Cup final. Hansi Flick’s men delivered a first-half masterclass, netting four goals to become the first side ever to score 4 times inside the first 45 minutes. Star forward Lamine Yamal watched from the dugout as Ferran Torres ignited the rout in the 23rd minute, followed by a clinical strike from Fermín Lopez eight minutes later. Youngster Roony Bardghji then exploited an Unai Simon error before Raphinha took over. The Brazilian rifled home a powerful effort before halftime and then completed his brace in the 52nd minute to seal their spot in the finale. La Blaugrana will face the winner of Atletico Madrid Vs Real Madrid in the other semi-final. Watch some of the best pictures from Barcelona Vs Athletic Bilbao. 

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Spanish Super Cup: Barcelona vs Athletic Club Bilbao
Athletic Bilbao's goalkeeper Unai Simon embraces Barcelona's Lamine Yamal after the Spanish Super Cup semifinal soccer match at King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. | Photo: AP/Altaf Qadri
1/9
Spanish Super Cup: Athletic Club Bilbao vs Barcelona
Barcelona's Raphinha celebrates after scoring the fifth goal during the Spanish Super Cup semifinal soccer match against Athletic Club Bilbao at King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. | Photo: AP/Altaf Qadri
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
2/9
Spanish Super Cup 2025-26: Barcelona vs Athletic Club Bilbao
Barcelona's Lamine Yamal, left,31 kicks the ball during the Spanish Super Cup semifinal soccer match against Athletic Club Bilbao at King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. | Photo: AP/Altaf Qadri
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
3/9
Spanish Super Cup 2025-26: Athletic Club Bilbao vs Barcelona
Barcelona's Fermin Lopez, foreground, duels for the ball with Athletic Bilbao's Mikel Jauregizar during the Spanish Super Cup semifinal soccer match at King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. | Photo: AP/Altaf Qadri
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
4/9
Saudi Spain Soccer Super Cup: Barcelona vs Athletic Club Bilbao
Barcelona's Roony Bardghji celebrates with Barcelona's head coach Hansi Flick after scoring the third goal during the Spanish Super Cup semifinal soccer match against Athletic Club Bilbao at King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. | Photo: AP/Altaf Qadri
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
5/9
Saudi Spain Soccer Super Cup: Athletic Club Bilbao vs Barcelona
Barcelona's Fermin Lopez celebrates after scoring the second goal during the Spanish Super Cup semifinal soccer match against Athletic Club Bilbao at King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. | Photo: AP/Altaf Qadri
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
6/9
Spanish Super Cup Semifinal: Barcelona vs Athletic Club Bilbao
Barcelona's Ferran Torres, right, heads the ball during the Spanish Super Cup semifinal soccer match against Athletic Club Bilbao at King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. | Photo: AP/Altaf Qadri
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
7/9
Spanish Super Cup Semifinal: Athletic Club Bilbao vs Barcelona
Barcelona's Ferran Torres, second left, celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the Spanish Super Cup semifinal soccer match against Athletic Club Bilbao at King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. | Photo: AP/Altaf Qadri
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
8/9
Spanish Super Cup Semifinal Soccer Match: Barcelona vs Athletic Club Bilbao
Athletic Bilbao's Adama Boiro heads the ball next to Athletic Bilbao's Aitor Paredes, center, and Barcelona's Fermin Lopez, right, during the Spanish Super Cup semifinal soccer match at King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. | Photo: AP/Altaf Qadri
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
9/9
Spanish Super Cup Semifinal Soccer Match: Athletic Club Bilbao vs Barcelona
Athletic Bilbao's goalkeeper Unai Simon saves the Spanish Super Cup semifinal soccer match against FC Barcelona at King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. | Photo: AP/Altaf Qadri
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. ICC World Test Championship 2025-27: Updated Points Table After Australia Vs England Fifth Ashes Encounter

  2. Vijay Hazare Trophy Round 7 LIVE Score: Ruturaj Gaikwad's Century Rescues Maharashtra; Punjab Beat Mumbai

  3. WPL 2026: Yo Yo Honey Singh Set To Perform At Opening Ceremony Along With Star Sri Lankan Actress

  4. Sri Lanka Vs Pakistan, 1st T20I: One-Sided Affair As PAK Clinch 6-Wicket Win

  5. Will Bangladesh Play T20 World Cup Matches In India? BCB Claims ICC Willing To Solve 'Security Concerns' - Latest Update

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Australian Open 2026: Prize Money Hits All Time Record High - Check Details

  2. United Cup 2026: Bouzas Maneiro Stuns Gauff As Spain Take Early Control

  3. Australian Open 2026: Venus Williams Receives Wildcard, Will Become Oldest Player In Women's Draw

  4. Venus Williams Set For Australian Open Return After Receiving Wild-Card Entry

  5. United Cup 2026 Preview: Format, Schedule, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know About Mixed Teams Tennis Event

Badminton News

  1. Malaysia Open 2026: PV Sindhu Crushes Japanese Shuttler Miyazaki To Seal QF Ticket; Ayush Shetty, Lakshya Sen Exit

  2. India Open BWF Super 750 Preview: Lakshya Face Ayush In First Round; PV Sindhu Up Against Linh Nguyen

  3. Malaysia Open 2026: Lakshya Sen Enters Round Of 16; Ayush Shetty Stuns Olympics Bronze Medallist Lee Zii Jia

  4. Krishna Nagar, Paralympics Gold Medallist, Gets Tattoo In Tribute To Badminton Journey

  5. Indian Badminton Year-Ender: Lakshya Sen, Satwik-Chirag Deliver Highs As Youth Offer Hope In 2025

Trending Stories

National News

  1. BSF Deploys 12-Ft Fencing At Chicken's Neck Amid Bangladesh Unrest

  2. Jharkhand Marks Historic First With Participation At World Economic Forum, Davos

  3. Kolkata Weather Update: Cold Wave Intensifies; Further Temperature Dip Expected

  4. No One Knows Which Dog Is In What Mood, Says Supreme Court On Stray Animals

  5. Uttarakhand CM Dhami Vows Full Cooperation In Ankita Bhandari Murder Case

Entertainment News

  1. Supriya Pathak Interview | “If I Don’t Enjoy Watching What I’m Doing, I Cannot Expect The Audience To Enjoy it”

  2. Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star: Why Deepika Padukone Outshines Bollywood’s Glitterati

  3. The Housemaid Review | Seyfried & Sweeney Make Revenge Bloody, Raunchy & Deliciously Fun

  4. Ikkis Review | Raghavan’s Anti-War Drama Remains Sincere & Effective Amidst Deafening Jingoism

  5. 100 Years of Battleship Potemkin | Fascinating Fascism In Films, A Century On

US News

  1. ICE’s Busiest Year Since 2004: Deadly Crackdown Beyond Minneapolis Shooting

  2. US Vice President JD Vance’s House Attacked, One Arrested

  3. US Will Enforce Oil Quarantine, Not Run Venezuela: Rubio

  4. Trump Claims US Will 'Run Venezuela' After Maduro Capture

  5. World Reacts After US Strikes In Venezuela And 'Capture' Of President Nicolás Maduro

World News

  1. Emperor without Clothes: Trump's 'Crude' Pursuit Of Venezuelan Oil

  2. Trump’s Greenland Gambit Puts NATO To The Test

  3. Beyond Venezuela: The Growing List Of Countries In Trump’s Crosshairs

  4. Oxford University Press Apologises For Hurtful Portrayal Of Shivaji Maharaj

  5. Béla Tarr, Legendary Hungarian Filmmaker And Pioneer Of 'Slow Cinema', Passes Away At 70

Latest Stories

  1. KVS NVS Admit Card 2026 Released; Download Hall Ticket for January 10-11 Exams

  2. Vijay Hazare Trophy Round 7 LIVE Score: Ruturaj Gaikwad's Century Rescues Maharashtra; Punjab Beat Mumbai

  3. Toxic Teaser Out: Yash As Raya Roars Into Action, Introduces Audiences To Violent World

  4. Bail at Last: Gulfisha Fatima Walks Free In Delhi Riots Case

  5. Supreme Court Flags Rising Stray Dog Menace

  6. Thalapathy Vijay's Jana Nayagan Release Postponed Amid CBFC Delay, New Date Will Be Announced Soon

  7. Priyanka Chopra Is The 'Mother, Protector And Pirate' In The Bluff, Check Out First-Look And Release Date

  8. Delhi NCR Weather Alert: Dense Fog and Cold Day Conditions Persist