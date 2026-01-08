Spanish Super Cup 2026: Barcelona Become First Team To Net Four First Half Goals To Beat Athletic Bilbao In Semi-Final
Raphinha sparkled in Jeddah as FC Barcelona crushed Basque outfit Athletic Bilbao 5-0 to cruise into the Spanish Super Cup final. Hansi Flick’s men delivered a first-half masterclass, netting four goals to become the first side ever to score 4 times inside the first 45 minutes. Star forward Lamine Yamal watched from the dugout as Ferran Torres ignited the rout in the 23rd minute, followed by a clinical strike from Fermín Lopez eight minutes later. Youngster Roony Bardghji then exploited an Unai Simon error before Raphinha took over. The Brazilian rifled home a powerful effort before halftime and then completed his brace in the 52nd minute to seal their spot in the finale. La Blaugrana will face the winner of Atletico Madrid Vs Real Madrid in the other semi-final. Watch some of the best pictures from Barcelona Vs Athletic Bilbao.
