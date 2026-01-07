India U19 Vs South Africa U19 LIVE Score, 3rd Youth ODI: Sooryavanshi's Blue Colts Eye Clean Sweep In Benoni

India U19 Vs South Africa U19 LIVE Score, 3rd Youth ODI: Follow along for the real-time updates, playing XIs, scores and more

India U19 Vs South Africa U19 LIVE Score, 3rd Youth ODI
India U19 Team during their previous youth ODI against South Africa Photo: X/Asian Cricket Council
Good Morning Folks. Welcome to the live coverage of the series concluding 3rd U-19 one-day international between India and South Africa. The Boys in Blue are already 2-0 ahead in the series and today they will be looking to complete a 3-0 whitewash. This series is helping both teams prepare for the upcoming U-19 50 over World Cup in Zimbabwe and Namibia. The Indian team, led by Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, remained on top of the proceedings across the first two ODIs despite rain affecting both the matches. Sooryavanshi has been the star performer for India, scoring a quickfire 68 runs in the previous ODI at the Willowmoore Park in Benoni. Follow along for all the live scores
LIVE UPDATES

India U19 vs South Africa U19, 2nd Youth ODI LIVE Score: Match Details

Fixture: India Vs South Africa, U-19 Third Youth ODI

Time: 1:30PM (IST)

Venue: Willowmoore Park, Benoni

India U19 vs South Africa U19, 2nd Youth ODI LIVE Score: Welcome

Good afternoon, cricket fans! This is the start of our live blog covering the second Youth ODI of India U19’s tour of South Africa. Stay tuned for pre-match and toss updates as they are revealed.

Published At:
