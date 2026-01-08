Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Sarfaraz Khan Slams 15-Ball Fifty To Become Fastest Indian List A Half-Centurion

Sarafar Khan blazes fastest List A century by an Indian against Punjab in Vijay Hazare Trophy
He made 62 runs in just 20 balls in a losing cause for Mumbai
Sarfaraz Khan is picked up by CSK for 75 lakhs in IPL 2026 Auction
Sarfaraz Khan hit the fastest List A half-century by an Indian during Mumbai's final Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26, Group C match against Punjab at Jaipuria Vidyalaya Ground, Jaipur, on Thursday (January 8, 2025).
The 28-year-old reached the landmark in just 15 balls. During his 20-ball knock, the power-packed batter hit seven fours and five sixes, and took a special liking to Abhishek Sharma, hitting the Punjab captain for three maximums and three fours in an over.
Sarfaraz thus broke the record jointly held by Maharashtra's Abhijit Kale (16 balls, vs Baroda in 1995) and Baroda's Atit Sheth (16, vs Chhattisgarh in 2021).
This is now the fourth-fastest fifty in List A cricket, with Sri Lanka's Kaushalya Weeraratne owning the record with a 12-ball half-century during the 2005-06 season.
Mumbai's Late Innings Capitulation Hands Punjab 1-Run Victory
Sarfaraz was dismissed for 62, trapped in front by Mayank Markande, and Mumbai lost the low-scoring thriller by one run.
Chasing a target of 217 runs, Mumbai were comfortably placed at 201/6 in 22.3 overs, but the four-time VHT champions could manage only 215 in 26.2 overs. Skipper Shreyas Iyer scored 45 off 34 balls.
Punjab pacer Gurnoor Brar, the eventual Player of the Match, removed Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Musheer Khan, Suryakumar Yadav, and Shivam Dube for figures of 4/57 in 10 overs.
Earlier, asked to set a target, Punjab recovered from 65/4 to post 216 in 45.1 overs. Ramandeep Singh was the top scorer (72 off 74), while Anmolpreet Singh contributed with a patient 57 off 75.
For Mumbai, Musheer Khan claimed three wickets for 37 runs.
Both teams have already qualified for the knockouts. The quarter-finals will start on January 12, 2026.
India-New Zealand ODI Series Begin 11 January
Meanwhile, the Shubman Gill-led Indian national team will take on a three-match ODI series against visiting New Zealand, beginning January 11 in Vadodara. The second and third ODIs are scheduled for Jan 14 and 18 in Rajkot and Indore, respectively.