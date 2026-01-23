Ranji Trophy 2025-26: Sarfaraz Khan Smashes 5th Double Ton, Surpasses 5000 Runs In FC Cricket - Check Details

Sarfaraz Khan smashes his 5th double century in Ranji Trophy
He surpassed the 5000-run mark in first-class cricket
Mumbai post more than 500 runs on day 2
Sarfaraz Khan has done it again. The Mumbai batter has smashed yet another double century against Hyderabad in the 2025-26 Ranji Trophy 6th round tie at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.
He has once again reminded everyone why he is one of the best batters in Indian domestic cricket.
When Sarfaraz walked out to bat, Mumbai was in a bit of trouble at 82/3. However, he didn't let the pressure get to him. Instead, he stayed calm and played his natural game, like he always does.
By the end of the first day, he was already on 142 runs. On day 2, he didn't slow down and kept batting in the same way, reaching the milestone 200-run mark in just 206 balls.
He ended his innings not out on 227, hitting 19 fours and 9 sixes. Thanks to his effort, Mumbai reached a huge total of over 500.
It was Sarfaraz's fifth double century in first-class cricket. During this match, he also surpassed 5,000 runs in his Ranji Trophy career and this is no small feat.
What makes him special is his consistency. He was recently dropped from the Indian team, but he hasn't let that faze him and has comes back even stronger in the Ranji Trophy.
Mumbai are currently 533/8 after 118 overs. They will be looking to bat for as long as they can and until they get all out.
Mumbai Vs Hyderabad Playing XIs
Mumbai (Playing XI): Musheer Khan, Siddhesh Lad(c), Akhil Herwadkar, Sarfaraz Khan, Himanshu Singh, Akash Anand(w), Akash Parkar, Suved Parkar, Atharva Ankolekar, Mohit Avasthi, Tushar Deshpande
Hyderabad (Playing XI): Aman Rao Perala, Abhirath Reddy, Gahlaut Rahul Singh, Kodimela Himateja, K Nitesh Reddy, Rahul Radesh(w), Rohit Rayudu, Chama V Milind, CTL Rakshan, Mohammed Siraj(c), Nitin Sai Yadav