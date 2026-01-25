Why Yashasvi Jaiswal Was Not Picked For Mumbai’s Ranji Trophy Clash Vs Delhi

Yashasvi Jaiswal misses Mumbai’s Ranji Trophy match against Delhi after MCA confirms his unavailability for the remainder of the season, ruling him out of the final fixtures

Why Yashasvi Jaiswal Was Not Picked For Mumbai's Ranji Trophy Clash Vs Delhi
Why Yashasvi Jaiswal Was Not Picked For Mumbai’s Ranji Trophy Clash Vs Delhi | Photo: AP/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake
  • Yashasvi Jaiswal is unavailable for Mumbai for the remainder of the Ranji Trophy season

  • MCA stated Jaiswal and Ajinkya Rahane will miss the last two fixtures due to non-availability

  • His absence is linked to unavailability, not injury or disciplinary reasons

Yashasvi Jaiswal was not considered for selection for Mumbai's last Ranji Trophy league match against Delhi because the Indian opener has been “picking and choosing” the games that he wanted to play and often remained “non-responsive” ahead of selection meetings, a MCA official informed PTI.

Jaiswal is neither a part of the Indian T20I squad that is currently playing a five-match series against New Zealand, nor he has been in the mix for next month's T20 World Cup.

The BCCI has issued a strict diktat to India players to appear in domestic cricket when not on national duty but the senior MCA official revealed Jaiswal has not responded to their approaches to know about his availability for some group stage matches.

“It is a fact that he was non-responsive before selection for the last match (against Hyderabad) as well, and it clearly feels like he is picking and choosing matches,” said a senior MCA official on Sunday.

"We had reached out to him before selecting the team for the previous game and even for the upcoming one, but we did not get any response. So, he was not considered for selection for the home match against Delhi,” the official added.

Jaiswal made a solitary appearance in the Ranji Trophy this season, scoring 67 and 156 in a drawn match against Rajasthan in Jaipur.

The left-hander, however, played three matches each in the white-ball competitions - Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (T20) and the Vijay Hazare Trophy (50-over).

Siddhesh Lad will continue to lead Mumbai as Shardul Thakur remains sidelined due to an injury. Mumbai's match against Delhi will start on January 29 at the BKC Ground here.

The Wankhede Stadium is set to host India’s first T20 World Cup match against the USA on February 7, necessitating a shift in venue.

Mumbai, perched atop the Elite Group D points table with four wins and two draws in six matches, crushed Hyderabad by nine wickets on Sunday.

Squad: Siddhesh Lad (c), Musheer Khan, Akhil Herwadkar, Suved Parkar, Sarfaraz Khan, Aakash Anand (wk), Hardik Tamore (wk), Suryansh Shedge, Sairaj Patil, Shams Mulani, Himanshu Singh, Tushar Deshpande, Mohit Avasthi, Onkar Tarmale, Sylvester D’Souza.

