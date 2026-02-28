Wankhede Stadium To Name Stand After Ravi Shastri; Gates Dedicated To Mumbai Cricket Icons

The Mumbai Cricket Association will name a stand at Wankhede Stadium after Ravi Shastri, while dedicating three gates to Dilip Sardesai, Eknath Solkar and Diana Edulji

Former Indian cricketer and coach Ravi Shastri. | Photo: X/Ravi Shastri
  • MCA approves naming of Level 1 Stand below the Press Box after Ravi Shastri

  • Gates 3, 5 and 6 to honour Dilip Sardesai, Diana Edulji and Eknath Solkar respectively

  • MCA president hailed the move as recognition of Mumbai’s cricket stalwarts

The iconic Wankhede Stadium is set to honour legends of the game, with the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) on Friday announcing that a stand will be named after former India all-rounder Ravi Shastri, alongside gates dedicated to Dilip Sardesai, Eknath Solkar, and Diana Edulji.

While the stand will be named in honour of former Mumbai captain Shastri, three different gates of the venue will be named after players from the city.

"The Apex Council approved a proposal to name Level 1 Stand below the Press Box at the iconic Wankhede Stadium after former India captain and renowned commentator Ravi Shastri, in recognition of his outstanding contribution to Mumbai and Indian cricket, both as a player and as a coach," the MCA said.

The decisions were taken during an apex council meeting of the MCA here.

Gate No. 3 will be named after Sardesai, who played 30 Tests for India and an overall 179 First-Class matches between 1960-61 and 1972-73.

Gate No. 5 will be named in honour of Edulji, who played an overall 20 Tests and 34 ODIs between 1976-1993.

Similarly, Gate No. 6 will be named after Solkar, a former all-rounder and one of the best close-in fielders who featured in 27 Tests and seven ODIs for India.

"Mumbai cricket is built on the foundation laid by our stalwarts. It is our responsibility to honour those who have brought pride to the city and the nation," MCA president Ajinkya said.

"The proposal to name Level 1 Stand below Press Box after Ravi Shastri is a tribute to his immense contribution as a player, leader and coach.

"Similarly, dedicating gates at (the) Wankhede Stadium to Dilip Sardesai, Eknath Solkar and Diana Edulji ensures that every fan who walks into the stadium is reminded of the legends who shaped our glorious cricketing heritage.

"These decisions reflect MCA's commitment to celebrating its past while inspiring future generations," he added.

