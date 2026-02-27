How Can Pakistan Qualify If New Zealand Lose to England? NRR and Key Scenarios Explained

England restrict New Zealand at 159/7 at the R.Premadasa Stadium in Colombo
England must beat New Zealand for Pakistan to stay alive in the World Cup
Pakistan will face Sri Lanka in their last Super Eights match
England have restricted New Zealand at 159/7 in their final Super Eights match at the R.Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Friday, February 27, 2026.
After electing to bat first on a used pitch, New Zealand got off to a fiery start, thumping 54/0 runs in the powerplay. Fin Allen and Tim Siefert took on England bowlers to cleaners to give their team a head start on a track which was supposed to slow down once the ball got old.
New Zealand were looking at 180 at one time when they were 116/3 in 13 overs, with a well-set Glenn Philips and Mark Chapman on the crease. However, England spinners pulled things towards the end to hold the Kiwis to 159/7 at the end.
While it's a must-win match for New Zealand, Pakistan will also be following the match closely as their tournament also depends on the fate of this match.
New Zealand have an NRR of 3.050 are at the 2nd spot in the points table, while Pakistan are at the 3rd spot with an NRR of -0.461.
If New Zealand win this match, they are through to the semi-finals, while if they lose, then Pakistan will be in with an outside chance. Let's understand the scenarios under which Pakistan can qualify for the semi-finals, if England win.
If ENG win by 1 over to spare: In this case Pakistan will have to either win by 61 runs or chase down the target in 13.5 overs.
If ENG win by 3 over to spare: In this case Pakistan will have to either win by 46 runs or chase down the target in 15.1 overs.
If ENG win by 5 over to spare: In this case, Pakistan will have to either win by 28 runs or chase down the target in 16.5 overs.
If ENG win by 1 over to spare: In this case, Pakistan will have to either win by 9 runs or chase down the target in 19 overs.
However, if Pakistan lose to Sri Lanka then they will be knocked out of the tournament even if New Zealand lose against England.