Paul Stirling Resigns From Captaincy After Ireland's Disappointing T20 World Cup 2026 Campaign

Summary of this article
Paul Stirling steps down as Ireland’s T20I captain after careful consideration
Stirling confirms he will continue leading Ireland in ODIs despite leaving T20 captaincy
Ireland set for leadership transition ahead of future ICC tournaments
Ireland cricket is heading into another transition phase just weeks after their T20 World Cup campaign ended. Leadership changes were expected, especially after a disappointing run, and now that shift has officially begun with a major decision from one of their most experienced players.
That change became official when Paul Stirling stepped down as Ireland’s T20I captain. The 35-year-old confirmed his decision in a statement, saying, “After careful thought and reflection, I have decided to step down as captain of Ireland’s T20 side.”
Paul Stirling also reflected on his time in charge, adding, “It has been a tremendous honour to lead Ireland in this format and something I have been incredibly proud to do.” His tenure saw him lead the side in 48 T20Is, winning 20 matches, while also guiding the team in two T20 World Cups.
Stirling to Continue as ODI Captain
Despite stepping away from the T20I role, Stirling will continue to lead Ireland in the 50-over format. The decision is part of a broader strategy to allow separate captains across formats as Ireland look to build toward upcoming ICC events.
Clarifying his stance, Stirling said, “While I will be stepping away from the T20 captaincy, I remain fully committed to the Ireland team and will continue in my role as ODI captain.”
He also made it clear that the move is about improving his individual contribution. “I still have a huge amount of ambition as a player and feel this decision will allow me to fully focus on being the best version of myself,” he added.
What Next for Ireland’s T20 Setup?
Ireland are now expected to appoint a new T20I captain as they begin planning for the 2028 T20 World Cup. The move comes after a group-stage exit in the recent tournament, where Stirling’s campaign was also cut short due to a knee injury.
With a new leader likely to take charge soon, this decision signals the start of a fresh chapter for Ireland in T20 cricket. For Stirling, however, the focus remains unchanged, continuing to contribute as a senior player while leading the ODI side into the next phase.