Nepal Vs USA Live Streaming, ICC Cricket World Cup League Two 2023-27: Preview, When And Where To Watch

The United States and Nepal face off in a high-stakes ICC Cricket World Cup League Two clash in Kirtipur, with the Americans seeking to reclaim the top spot in the standings and the hosts fighting to preserve their ODI status

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nepal vs united states of america live streaming icc cricket world cup league two
Nepal cricketers in action against UAE. Photo: CricketNep/X
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • The USA is fighting to reclaim the top spot in the League Two standings

  • Nepal is battling to climb from seventh place to protect its ODI status

  • The contest pits the prolific form of American centurion Saiteja Mukkamalla against Nepal’s spin duo of Sandeep Lamichhane and Dipendra Singh Airee

As the battle for 2027 World Cup qualification intensifies, the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur prepare for a high-stakes showdown between Nepal and the United States in the ICC Cricket World Cup League Two 2023-27 on May 16, Saturday. This clash finds both sides desperate for a rebound following heartbreaking two-run defeats (DLS method) to Scotland in their respective previous outings.

The USA arrive as one of the form teams of the tournament, currently sitting 2nd in the League Two standings with 18 wins from 25 matches. For the Americans, a victory is essential to reclaim the top spot from Scotland and solidify their direct path to the World Cup Qualifiers.

Conversely, Nepal is fighting a survival battle. Positioned 7th in the table with 18 points, the Rhinos must leverage their home advantage in this final tri-series to climb into the top four and protect their ODI status.

The US batting lineup has been firing on all cylinders, led by the prolific Saiteja Mukkamalla, who recently notched a brilliant century against Scotland. Alongside veterans like Milind Kumar, the American top order poses a formidable challenge for any bowling attack in these conditions.

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Nepal, meanwhile, finds itself in a survival battle to protect its ODI status. Positioned seventh in the table with 18 points, the Rhinos are under immense pressure to utilize their home advantage and climb into the top four.

The local fans will look toward their talismanic spinner Sandeep Lamichhane to exploit the Kirtipur deck, which traditionally slows down as the match progresses. The all-round capabilities of Dipendra Singh Airee remain Nepal's X-factor, as his ability to stabilize the middle order and provide disciplined off-spin will be crucial in containing the aggressive US hitters.

Historically, the TU Ground offers a balanced surface with an average score of around 215, but weather could play a decisive role today. With a 90% chance of rain forecast for the afternoon, the toss and DLS calculations are likely to be as influential as any individual performance. For Nepal, every point is a lifeline. For the USA, it is a chance to solidify their path to the 2027 Global Qualifier.

Nepal Vs USA: Live Streaming Details

Q

Where will the Nepal vs USA ICC Cricket World Cup League Two 2023-27 match be played?

A

The Nepal vs USA ICC Cricket World Cup League Two 2023-27 match will be played at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground.

Q

When will the Nepal vs USA ICC Cricket World Cup League Two 2023-27 match be played?

A

The Nepal vs USA ICC Cricket World Cup League Two 2023-27 match will be played on May 16, Saturday and has a start time of 9:15 AM.

Q

Where to watch Nepal vs USA ICC Cricket World Cup League Two 2023-27 match?

A

The Nepal vs USA ICC Cricket World Cup League Two 2023-27 live streaming will be available on FanCode mobile app and website.

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