Nepal Vs Oman Live Score, ICC Cricket World Cup League Two: Hosts Eye Climb From Bottom Half In Crucial Match 100

Nepal Vs Oman Live Score, ICC Cricket World Cup League Two: Follow the play-by-play updates from Match 100 at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur, on Wednesday, April 29, 2025

Tejas Rane
Tejas Rane
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Nepal Vs Oman Live Score, ICC Cricket World Cup League Two
Nepal's Rohit Paudel and Aasif Sheikh in action against United Arab Emirates on October 30, 2025. | Photo: X/CricketNep
Nepal take on Oman in Match 100 of the ICC Cricket World Cup League Two 2023–27 at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur, with both sides eyeing crucial points in the qualification race. The match is scheduled to begin at 9:15 AM IST, with Nepal looking to build on their recent 37-run win over UAE, while Oman come into the contest after a 25-run loss to UAE, making this clash even more significant. Nepal currently sit in the lower half of the table with 6 wins from 19 matches, relying heavily on Aarif Sheikh (478 runs) and Sandeep Lamichhane (25 wickets), whereas Oman boast stronger numbers with Jatinder Singh leading the batting charts with 620 runs and Shakeel Ahmad topping their bowling with 44 wickets. With Oman holding a slight head-to-head edge and both teams desperate for momentum, fans can expect a tightly contested ODI in Kirtipur.
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Nepal Vs Oman Live Score, ICC Cricket World Cup League Two: Squads

Oman: Jatinder Singh(c), Ashish Odedara, Mujibur Ali, Hammad Mirza, Shakeel Ahmed, Wasim Ali, Vinayak Shukla(w), Jiten Ramanandi, Shah Faisal, Siddharth Bukkapatnam, Hassnain Shah, Aryan Bisht, Kashyap Prajapati, Samay Shrivastava, Pratik Athavale, Muzahir Raza, Khalid Kail

Nepal: Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh(w), Bhim Sharki, Rohit Paudel(c), Basir Ahamad, Dipendra Singh Airee, Aarif Sheikh, Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Sandeep Lamichhane, Lalit Rajbanshi, Surya Tamang, Kushal Malla, Gulsan Jha, Dev Khanal, Arjun Saud, Rijan Dhakal, Shahab Alam, Pawan Sarraf, Nandan Yadav, Anil Sah

Nepal Vs Oman Live Score, ICC Cricket World Cup League Two: Greetings!

Good morning and welcome everyone. Cricket action continues in the form of qualifiers for the ODI World Cup, and Nepal take on Oman in match 100. Watch this space for the build-up, toss, playing XIs and live updates.

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