Denmark Vs DR Congo LIVE Score, FIFA International Friendly 2026: Eriksen Starts For DEN - Check Starting XIs

Denmark Vs DR Congo LIVE Score, International Friendly: KO Soon
Kick-off soon as we await the action between the two teams in the international friendly.
Denmark Vs DR Congo LIVE Score, International Friendly: DR Congo Vs Chile Friendly Called Off - Here's Why
DR Congo were supposedly to play Chile in the international friendly but the match was called off due to Ebola fears. The June 9 friendly against Chile was due to be played in La Línea de la Concepción, a Spanish municipality near Gibraltar. However, local authorities stepped in to prevent the fixture from taking place following consultations with health officials.
Denmark Vs DR Congo LIVE Score, International Friendly: Starting XIs
Denmark Vs DR Congo LIVE Score, International Friendly: Streaming Info
Where to watch the Denmark vs DR Congo international friendly match LIVE?
The Denmark vs DR Congo international friendly match is set to be streamed live on the Apple TV platform.