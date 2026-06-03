Denmark Vs DR Congo LIVE Score, FIFA International Friendly 2026: Eriksen Starts For DEN - Check Starting XIs

Denmark Vs DR Congo, International Friendly 2026: Denmark take on DR Congo in an international friendly ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026. Catch the live score and updates of the match, right here

Tejas Rane
Tejas Rane
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Denmark 2-2 Belarus Highlights, FIFA World Cup European Qualifiers
Denmark vs DR Congo: Danes are not part of the World Cup 2026. | Photo: Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix via AP
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of tonight's International friendly game featuring Denmark and DR Congo in the lead up of the FIFA World Cup 2026 at the Maurice Dufrasne Stadium in Liege, Belgium on Wednesday. The Danes won't be part of the quadrennial showpiece, but Congo is placed in Group K alongside Portugal, Uzbekistan, and Colombia. Catch Denmark vs DR Congo score and updates of the match, right here
LIVE UPDATES

Denmark Vs DR Congo LIVE Score, International Friendly: KO Soon

Kick-off soon as we await the action between the two teams in the international friendly.

Denmark Vs DR Congo LIVE Score, International Friendly: DR Congo Vs Chile Friendly Called Off - Here's Why

DR Congo were supposedly to play Chile in the international friendly but the match was called off due to Ebola fears. The June 9 friendly against Chile was due to be played in La Línea de la Concepción, a Spanish municipality near Gibraltar. However, local authorities stepped in to prevent the fixture from taking place following consultations with health officials.

Denmark Vs DR Congo LIVE Score, International Friendly: Starting XIs

Denmark Vs DR Congo LIVE Score, International Friendly: Streaming Info

Where to watch the Denmark vs DR Congo international friendly match LIVE?

The Denmark vs DR Congo international friendly match is set to be streamed live on the Apple TV platform.

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