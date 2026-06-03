Denmark Vs DR Congo LIVE Score, FIFA International Friendly 2026: Eriksen Starts For DEN - Check Starting XIs

Denmark vs DR Congo: Danes are not part of the World Cup 2026. | Photo: Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix via AP

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of tonight's International friendly game featuring Denmark and DR Congo in the lead up of the FIFA World Cup 2026 at the Maurice Dufrasne Stadium in Liege, Belgium on Wednesday. The Danes won't be part of the quadrennial showpiece, but Congo is placed in Group K alongside Portugal, Uzbekistan, and Colombia. Catch Denmark vs DR Congo score and updates of the match, right here

LIVE UPDATES

3 Jun 2026, 11:26:11 pm IST Denmark Vs DR Congo LIVE Score, International Friendly: KO Soon Kick-off soon as we await the action between the two teams in the international friendly.

3 Jun 2026, 10:52:34 pm IST Denmark Vs DR Congo LIVE Score, International Friendly: DR Congo Vs Chile Friendly Called Off - Here's Why DR Congo were supposedly to play Chile in the international friendly but the match was called off due to Ebola fears. The June 9 friendly against Chile was due to be played in La Línea de la Concepción, a Spanish municipality near Gibraltar. However, local authorities stepped in to prevent the fixture from taking place following consultations with health officials.

3 Jun 2026, 10:39:23 pm IST Denmark Vs DR Congo LIVE Score, International Friendly: Starting XIs 🚨 La composition des Léopards face au Danemark.



Sebastien Desabre aligne un dispositif en 3-5-2 avec un trio défensif composé de Tuanzebe, Mbemba et Kapuadi.



Edo Kayembe a été préféré à Sadiki, alors que Gedeon Kalulu démarrera en tant que piston droit suite au retard de… pic.twitter.com/pVJvyf5XnS — Inside Foot 243 (@Inside_foot243) June 3, 2026 Herrelandsholdets startopstilling 🫡



Brian Riemer har valgt de 11 spillere, der starter kampen mod DR Congo 💪🏼



Der er debut til Adam Daghim, mens Christian Eriksen runder imponerende 150 landskampe 👏🏼#ForDanmark pic.twitter.com/GPlmXd2a7v — Fodboldlandsholdene 🇩🇰 (@dbulandshold) June 3, 2026