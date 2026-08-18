PM CARES Fund Data Made Public: What We Know About Its ₹8,452 Cr Holdings

The fund’s receipts rose from ₹7,188.63 crore in FY24, with fixed deposits accounting for nearly 93% of its balance.
Domestic contributions fell to ₹479.05 crore, while spending dropped sharply to ₹87.85 lakh during FY25.
The PM CARES Fund saw its overall receipts reach ₹8,452.95 crore during the 2024-25 financial year, according to its most recent audit report. This marks a notable rise compared to the ₹7,188.63 crore collected in the prior fiscal period.
The central government established the fund in 2020 to address crises like the Covid-19 pandemic.
Interest Drives Revenue Growth
By March 31, the fund's closing balance had reached ₹8,452 crore, largely driven by substantial investments in fixed deposits.
These bank deposits contained ₹7,846.65 crore, making up almost 93% of the total end-of-year funds.
Interest yields from these deposits stood at ₹469.38 crore, establishing it as the primary revenue source over the 12-month span.
Decline In Donations
Meanwhile, donations declined as per latest data. Contributions from within the country dropped to ₹479.05 crore in FY25, down from the ₹681.81 crore received in FY24.
Donations from abroad also dwindled, falling to ₹9.28 lakh compared to ₹11.35 lakh a year earlier.
The fund also heavily reduced its overall disbursements. It spent just ₹87.85 lakh in FY25, a steep decline from the ₹15.60 crore paid out during the preceding financial year.