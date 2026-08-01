Column | India@80: How Free are Our Women, Asks Ranjana Kumari

The success of a few women cannot become evidence that all women are equal. Over the years, I have travelled to hundreds of villages and towns. I have met women who head panchayats, but are still expected to seek permission before travelling outside their village. I have met young women with university degrees who are unable to work because there is nobody to care for their children. I have met survivors who spend years seeking justice while being questioned more harshly than those accused of committing crimes against them.